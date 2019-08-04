Anastasia x Jackie Aina Eyeshadow Palette for August 2019

Hello beauties!
Anastasia x Jackie Aina Eyeshadow Palette is launching tomorrow and we already have promo swatches.
Created in collaboration with influencer Jackie Aina, this limited-edition palette features Jackie’s must-have eyeshadows and pressed pigments for straight-up gorgeous looks. The unique, full-pigment formula is easy to blend and delivers high color payoff and buildable intensity in both matte and metallic finishes.
U.S. / UK Launch Date – 5 August 2019 on Instagram | 6 August on ABH | 15 August at SEPHORA, Nordstrom, Beautylish, ULTA
Anastasia x Jackie Aina Eyeshadow Palette
Jackie Aina Eyeshadow Palette – Limited Edition – $45.00
The 14 all-new shades allow you to create everything from cool- to warm-toned neutral looks; daring, bright eye looks; shimmering, glam looks; and bold, smoky eyes.
SHADES:
- Soleil – metallic soft peach with a gold shift
- Supreme – matte rosy pink
- Pinker – matte mid-tone cool plum
- Big Wig – matte rich purple
- Dwollahs – metallic golden olive
- Credit – deep matte plum brown
- Lituation – metallic deep taupe with a violet shift
- Zamn – sparkling rose gold
- Wiggalese – metallic cranberry red
- Shookington – metallic violet with a blue shift
- Trust Issues – sparkling white gold
- Edges – matte deep peach
- Sponsored – metallic chocolate with a teal shift
- Ginger – matte caramel brown
