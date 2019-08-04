Home Beauty Anastasia x Jackie Aina Eyeshadow Palette for August 2019
Beauty

Anastasia x Jackie Aina Eyeshadow Palette for August 2019

August 4, 2019

Affiliate Links

Hello beauties!

Anastasia x Jackie Aina Eyeshadow Palette is launching tomorrow and we already have promo swatches.

Created in collaboration with influencer Jackie Aina, this limited-edition palette features Jackie’s must-have eyeshadows and pressed pigments for straight-up gorgeous looks. The unique, full-pigment formula is easy to blend and delivers high color payoff and buildable intensity in both matte and metallic finishes.

AVAILABILITY

U.S. / UK Launch Date – 5 August 2019 on Instagram | 6 August on ABH | 15 August at SEPHORA, Nordstrom, Beautylish, ULTA

 

Anastasia x Jackie Aina Eyeshadow Palette

Jackie Aina Eyeshadow Palette – Limited Edition – $45.00

The 14 all-new shades allow you to create everything from cool- to warm-toned neutral looks; daring, bright eye looks; shimmering, glam looks; and bold, smoky eyes.

RELATED: Anastasia Beverly Hills Luminous Foundation Swatches & Loose Powder

SHADES:

  • Soleil – metallic soft peach with a gold shift
  • Supreme – matte rosy pink
  • Pinker – matte mid-tone cool plum
  • Big Wig – matte rich purple
  • Dwollahs – metallic golden olive
  • Credit – deep matte plum brown
  • Lituation – metallic deep taupe with a violet shift
  • Zamn – sparkling rose gold
  • Wiggalese – metallic cranberry red
  • Shookington – metallic violet with a blue shift
  • Trust Issues – sparkling white gold
  • Edges – matte deep peach
  • Sponsored – metallic chocolate with a teal shift
  • Ginger – matte caramel brown

RELATED: ABH Riviera Palette Review, Swatches & Makeup Look

SHOP THE LATEST IN BEAUTY


0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Essence My Love Diary Gel Nail Polish Review,...

May 9, 2016

Artdeco Pure Elements Collection for Spring 2014

March 26, 2014

Parisax Summer 2013 New Lipstick Shades – Preview,...

May 20, 2013

Essence Valetine – Who Cares? Spring 2016 Collection

December 19, 2015

Natasha Denona Bronze & Glow Palette for Summer...

April 11, 2019

Clarins Instant Glow Spring 2016 Collection

November 1, 2015

MustaeV Smoky Quad Eyeshadow Palette Review, Swatches, Photos

January 5, 2016

Review: Creme de la Mer – A miracle...

December 13, 2009

Marc Jacobs Style Eye Con No 20 Eyeshadow...

August 11, 2016

Lancome Hypnotic Eyes Collection Spring 2014

February 17, 2014

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.