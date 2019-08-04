Anastasia x Jackie Aina Eyeshadow Palette for August 2019

Hello beauties!

Anastasia x Jackie Aina Eyeshadow Palette is launching tomorrow and we already have promo swatches.

Created in collaboration with influencer Jackie Aina, this limited-edition palette features Jackie’s must-have eyeshadows and pressed pigments for straight-up gorgeous looks. The unique, full-pigment formula is easy to blend and delivers high color payoff and buildable intensity in both matte and metallic finishes.

U.S. / UK Launch Date – 5 August 2019 on Instagram | 6 August on ABH | 15 August at SEPHORA, Nordstrom, Beautylish, ULTA

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Anastasia x Jackie Aina Eyeshadow Palette

The 14 all-new shades allow you to create everything from cool- to warm-toned neutral looks; daring, bright eye looks; shimmering, glam looks; and bold, smoky eyes.

RELATED: Anastasia Beverly Hills Luminous Foundation Swatches & Loose Powder

SHADES:

Soleil – metallic soft peach with a gold shift

– metallic soft peach with a gold shift Supreme – matte rosy pink

– matte rosy pink Pinker – matte mid-tone cool plum

– matte mid-tone cool plum Big Wig – matte rich purple

– matte rich purple Dwollahs – metallic golden olive

– metallic golden olive Credit – deep matte plum brown

– deep matte plum brown Lituation – metallic deep taupe with a violet shift

– metallic deep taupe with a violet shift Zamn – sparkling rose gold

– sparkling rose gold Wiggalese – metallic cranberry red

– metallic cranberry red Shookington – metallic violet with a blue shift

– metallic violet with a blue shift Trust Issues – sparkling white gold

– sparkling white gold Edges – matte deep peach

– matte deep peach Sponsored – metallic chocolate with a teal shift

– metallic chocolate with a teal shift Ginger – matte caramel brown

RELATED: ABH Riviera Palette Review, Swatches & Makeup Look