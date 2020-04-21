Home Beauty MAC Strike of Kings Summer 2020 Collection
MAC Strike of Kings Summer 2020 Collection

April 21, 2020

Hello sweeties!

MAC Strike of Kings Summer 2020 Collection is the second collaboration between MAC Cosmetics and the popular Chinese game Strike of Kings, an epic new multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game.

AVAILABILITY

ASIA Launch Date – 28 April 2020 at MAC Cosmetics | shop MAC at Nordstrom, MAC , Neiman Marcus, Cult Beauty, Net-a-Porter, Harvey Nichols, Escentual, Selfridges ,Harrods

MAC Strike of Kings Summer 2020 Collection

The collaboration collection includes a 4-color eye shadow palette available in 4 different variations, 5 lipsticks, Extra Dimension Highlighter, compact case (5 types). Composed of.

All items in the collection are housed in a limited game-inspired package. The lineup of eye shadow palettes includes red beige, blue, coral brown, and orange beige.

Lipsticks such as deep brown red and reddish brown are available, and each item develops a color that imaged the character that appeared in the game.

Popular face powder Extra Dimension SkinFinish is contained in a special package, and beige Double Gleam is the star shade. This shade is a repromote and part of the permanent collection therefore you can find the review here on the blog.
 

As with the other items, we will also sell 5 types of compact cases that can store 2 colors of the existing product “Small Eye Shadow (Pro Palette)” like other items.

