Home Beauty Smashbox Halo Fresh Perfecting Powder & Halo Glow Highlighter Duo Summer 2020
Beauty

Smashbox Halo Fresh Perfecting Powder & Halo Glow Highlighter Duo Summer 2020

April 22, 2020

Affiliate Links

Hello beauties!

Smashbox Halo Fresh Perfecting Powder & Halo Glow Highlighter Duo are the newly released Summer 2020 makeup items from the brand. Available right now in different shades and variations, check out the swatches bellow.

Don’t forget to access my PATREON PAGE if you want to support me as an independent blogger and Chicprofile, but also to get the latest scoops on Upcoming Makeup collections before anyone else. I post exclusive content only for my Patrons!

AVAILABILITY

U.S. / UK Launch Date – Now at Nordstrom

Smashbox Halo Fresh Perfecting Powder & Halo Glow Highlighter Duo Summer 2020

Halo Glow Highlighter Duo – New – $35.00

A versatile highlighter palette featuring two shades with different textures and finishes. Each shade within the compact is designed to complement the other to create the perfect glow on your skin.

  • Golden Bronze
  • Golden Pearl

Halo Fresh Perfecting Powder – New – $42.00

A light-coverage, long-wearing perfecting powder. The compact features a built-in Powderizer that freshly grinds powder, giving it a soft, natural, airbrushed finish. The powder’s formula is packed with skin-loving ingredients and won’t crease, cake or settle into fine lines.

  • Dark
  • Dark / Neutral
  • Fair
  • Fair / Light
  • Light
  • Light / Medium
  • Light / Neutral
  • Medium
  • Medium / Tan
  • Tan

CLICK TO SHOP


0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

MustaeV Tension Fit Liquid Liner Brush Pen Review,...

June 30, 2015

Chanel Notes du Printemps Collection Spring 2014 –...

October 22, 2013

Essence Oktoberfest Fall 2014 Collection

August 3, 2014

Anna Sui Base Makeup Collection for Spring 2012...

March 9, 2012

Estee Lauder Victoria Beckham Fall 2016 Collection

April 18, 2016

Huda Beauty Pink Sand 3D Highlighter Palette Review,...

June 11, 2019

Chanel Cruise – Blue Coast (Saint Tropez) Makeup...

November 10, 2010

MAC Summer 2013 Resort to Glamour Collection –...

June 8, 2013

Illamasqua Creators Collection Winter 2013

October 19, 2013

Tom Ford Launches New Eye Color Quads for...

April 26, 2019

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.