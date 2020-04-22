Hello beauties!

Smashbox Halo Fresh Perfecting Powder & Halo Glow Highlighter Duo are the newly released Summer 2020 makeup items from the brand. Available right now in different shades and variations, check out the swatches bellow.

Don’t forget to access my PATREON PAGE if you want to support me as an independent blogger and Chicprofile, but also to get the latest scoops on Upcoming Makeup collections before anyone else. I post exclusive content only for my Patrons!

U.S. / UK Launch Date – Now at Nordstrom

Smashbox Halo Fresh Perfecting Powder & Halo Glow Highlighter Duo Summer 2020

A versatile highlighter palette featuring two shades with different textures and finishes. Each shade within the compact is designed to complement the other to create the perfect glow on your skin.

Golden Bronze

Golden Pearl

A light-coverage, long-wearing perfecting powder. The compact features a built-in Powderizer that freshly grinds powder, giving it a soft, natural, airbrushed finish. The powder’s formula is packed with skin-loving ingredients and won’t crease, cake or settle into fine lines.

Dark

Dark / Neutral

Fair

Fair / Light

Light

Light / Medium

Light / Neutral

Medium

Medium / Tan

Tan