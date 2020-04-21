Hello sweeties!

Check out the new goodies coming from Dior Summer 2020 later this month. The new multi-use palette will also be available in duty free shops.

U.S. / UK Launch Date – 24 April 2020 launches exclusively online at Dior|SEPHORA|Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom, Harrods, Selfridges , Feel Unique, Net-a-Porter , Harvey Nichols

Dior Summer 2020 Beauty Items

Dior Multi-Use Palette – Limited Edition

The multi-palette was developed with inspiration from the experience that Moussie Dior once traveled around the world in search of supreme scents, materials and raw materials. The package has an elegant design with the Dior silver logo. A set of 5 eyeshadow limited colors, foundation “Diorskin Forever Compact Foundation”, lip gloss “Dior Addict Lip Maximizer”, mascara “Mascara Dior Show Iconic Overcurl” etc.

You can finish it with a sophisticated look. Eye shadows are available in trendy nuance colors such as Mauve Pink and Smoky Purple. Coral pink cheeks are mixed with gold pearls. Lips include pink, raspberry pink, red, etc. so that you can enjoy mixed colors as well as single colors.

In addition to this, in the limited collection, 100 ml of Dior’s popular fragrance is now available as a set with a 10 ml refillable spray. There are 3 types of scents: Miss Dior Blooming Bouquet, J’adore Eau du Parfum, Sovage and a refillable spray. Has embossed a cannon that symbolizes the Maison.