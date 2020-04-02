Hello beauties!

Get ready to shop MAC Summer 2020 Brozing Makeup Collection as the limited edition products just dropped online and are selling fast. I managed to shop one of the bronzers today as the other one was already sold out by the time I hit the purchase button.

UK Launch Date – Now at MAC UK | U.S. Launch Date – soon at Nordstrom, MAC , Neiman Marcus, Cult Beauty, Net-a-Porter, Harvey Nichols, Escentual, Selfridges ,Harrods

MAC Summer 2020 Makeup Collection

A creamy, lightweight bronzing powder that boasts long-lasting, high-comfort wear for 12 hours.

Beige-Ing Beauty – light yellow brown

Totally Taupeless – brown with yellow undertone

A limited-edition luminous, lightweight, wet/dry eye shadow with highly pigmented colour payoff.

White Haute – champagne

Sand Tropez – golden

Tide' n' Seek – taupey purple

Sunphoria – cool light pink

Monaco-Co – warm rich brown

A limited-edition Lipstick in three textures and five hot hues – from bright orange to grapefruit pink.

Set to Sizzle – grapefruit pink

Cote D'Amour – bright fuchsia

Wham – plum brown with pink pearl

A La Plage – light nude with slight gold pearl

Cannes Do! – bright orange

A limited-edition lip gloss available in four hot, pearlescent colours – from bronze to pink-coral.

Summer Chromance – bronze with pink and gold pearl

Too Cool for Pool – pink coral with slight gold pearl

Would Rather Lounge – warm brownish red with slight red and gold pearl

Out of this Pearl – clear with gold pearl

An iridescent, glossy face highlighter that delivers the dewiest glow.

Magic Hour – golden pinky peach

Like It Lilac That – opalescent lavender pearl

Let's Make Waves – rose champagne

Bronze Jour – deep bronze

A Fix+ formula now infused with bronze pearlescent pearls for the ultimate glow.

A lightweight yet creamy all-over body moisturiser with bronze pearlescent particles and optics to add a subtle, yet sexy sheen to skin.

Bronzelite – strobe body lotion with bronze pearl

A dense and soft synthetic brush that’s shaped into a full, medium-sized fan and works well with bronzing powders and cheek products.

143SES Medium Face Fan Brush