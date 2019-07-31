Home Beauty MAC Extra Dimension Fall 2019 Makeup Collection
MAC Extra Dimension Fall 2019 Makeup Collection

July 31, 2019

Hello beauties!

MAC Extra Dimension Fall 2019 Makeup Collection is launching tomorrow! The collection features three Extra Dimension palettes and five Extra Dimension Eyeshadows.

Take your highlight to a bold new dimension of extra and project a galaxy of glow! Radiate from the inside out with three ultra-reflective Hyper Real Glow palettes, and let your aura shine. Project your gleam to infinite new heights with enigmatically metallic Extra Dimension Eye Shadow and mystically twinkly Crystal Glaze Gloss.

AVAILABILITY

UK Launch Date – 1 August 2019 at MAC UK, Selfridges | shop MAC at Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Sephora, Cult Beauty, Net-a-Porter, Harvey Nichols, Escentual, Harrods

 

MAC Extra Dimension Fall 2019 Makeup Collection

MAC Extra Dimension Skinfinish Trio – New

A palette of three holographic pastel highlighters in a liquid-powder formula that promises 10 hours of intense metallic shine.

Among the Stars

  • Helios Honey: Pink champagne pearl
  • Stellar Polaris: Pink violet pearl
  • Twiggy Stardust: White with a hint of light yellow on mass tone but leaves a white gold pearl on skin.

Galaxy Glow

  • Gemini Glow: Pinky peach opalescent pearl
  • String Lights: Pale rose pearl
  • Virgo Beauty: Soft pink pearl

Constellation Dreams

  • Va-Va-Va Venus: Rose gold sparkle
  • Kuiper Cutie: Rose gold sparkle
  • Soul Glow: Rich gold pearl

MAC Extra Dimension Eyeshadow

  • Frost winked (snowball 2017) – White with silver pearl
  • Young Venus (2012) – Pale white pink
  • Just Gleaming (snowball 2017) – Peachy nude
  • Stylishly Merry (snowball 2017) – Gold shimmer
  • Snowdusk (snowball 2017) – Silvery warm taupe.

