Hello beauties!

MAC Extra Dimension Fall 2019 Makeup Collection is launching tomorrow! The collection features three Extra Dimension palettes and five Extra Dimension Eyeshadows.

Take your highlight to a bold new dimension of extra and project a galaxy of glow! Radiate from the inside out with three ultra-reflective Hyper Real Glow palettes, and let your aura shine. Project your gleam to infinite new heights with enigmatically metallic Extra Dimension Eye Shadow and mystically twinkly Crystal Glaze Gloss.

UK Launch Date – 1 August 2019 at MAC UK, Selfridges | shop MAC at Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Sephora, Cult Beauty, Net-a-Porter, Harvey Nichols, Escentual, Harrods

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

MAC Extra Dimension Fall 2019 Makeup Collection

A palette of three holographic pastel highlighters in a liquid-powder formula that promises 10 hours of intense metallic shine.

Among the Stars

Helios Honey: Pink champagne pearl



Stellar Polaris: Pink violet pearl



Twiggy Stardust: White with a hint of light yellow on mass tone but leaves a white gold pearl on skin.

Galaxy Glow



Gemini Glow: Pinky peach opalescent pearl



String Lights: Pale rose pearl



Virgo Beauty: Soft pink pearl

Constellation Dreams

Va-Va-Va Venus: Rose gold sparkle



Kuiper Cutie: Rose gold sparkle



Soul Glow: Rich gold pearl

RELATED: MAC Pretty Shiny Things Face Compact Review, Swatches

RELATED: MAC Snowflushed and Oh Darling Extra Dimension Skinfinish Reviews, Swatches

MAC Extra Dimension Eyeshadow

Frost winked (snowball 2017) – White with silver pearl



Young Venus (2012) – Pale white pink



Just Gleaming (snowball 2017) – Peachy nude



Stylishly Merry (snowball 2017) – Gold shimmer



Snowdusk (snowball 2017) – Silvery warm taupe.

RELATED: MAC Ready to Party, Vio-Lit Extra Dimension Foil Eye Shadows Reviews, Swatches & Makeup Look