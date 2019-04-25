Hello beauties!

MAC Cosmetics launched new Extra Dimension Foil Eye Shadows so here are my favorite picks. These babies have a bit of shimmer in their formula so you’d better apply them wet.

U.S. / UK – Now at MAC Cosmetics, Macy’s, Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Selfridges, Harrods

MAC Ready to Party, Vio-Lit Extra Dimension Foil Eye Shadows Reviews

MAC Cosmetics launched new shades of Extra Dimension Eye Shadows with an electric, metallic intense effect. These shadows look more intense if they are applied wet otherwise you won’t get the max of their color payoff. Mind the application if you choose to wear them dry as you’ll get fall out.

MAC Ready to Party, Vio-Lit Extra Dimension Foil Eye Shadows Reviews Pigmentation 9.5

Texture 9

Longevity 9

Application 9.5

Product 9 9.2 Average Score Average Score

MAC Vio-Lit Extra Dimension Foil Eye Shadow Review & Swatches

MAC Violit Extra Dimension Foil Eye Shadow ($21.00 for 1.3 g / 0.04 oz.) is a rich violet purple with cool undertones and a sparkling sheen. It had semi opaque coverage applied dry and on bare skin. Over an eyeshadow primer the color had a more intense pigmentation but buildable to a full opacity in two layers.

It’s easy to distinguish the fine sparkles which gives a shiny, metallic effect. Applied wet MAC Vio-Lit looks so rich and sparkly, definitely a shade ready to party.

If you choose to apply it dry the shade will look more sheer, definitely a huge difference to how it looks like in the pan. The texture is smooth but dense and blends out easily. I had a bit of fall out during the application so be careful when you are using this shade.

To minimize the fall out and help this shade perform better I used an eyeshadow primer and a dampened brush. I got around eight and half hours wear with a minor fall-out throughout the wear.

Left Swatch: on bare skin – Right Swatch: applied over UD Eyeshadow Primer potion

MAC Ready to Party Extra Dimension Foil Eye Shadow Review & Swatches

MAC Ready to Party Extra Dimension Foil Eye Shadow ($21.00 for 1.3 g / 0.04 oz.) is a light, frosty pink cool undertones and a sparkling sheen. It had a good pigmentation applied both dry and wet. The texture was smooth, firm and didn’t feel stiff at all.

Compared to MAC Vio-Lit, this one had a more frosty finish and the fine shimmery particles were not so intense. I prefer to wear this shade applied wet to intensify its pigmentation and to make it adhere better onto the lid.

If you choose to apply it dry you will get some fall out during the application and throughout the wear. On me it stayed well for about eight and a half hours.

I swatched MAC Ready to Party Extra Dimension Eye Shadow on bare skin and applied dry in a single layer.

MAC Extra Dimension Foil Eye Shadows Makeup Looks