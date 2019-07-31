Home Beauty Anastasia Beverly Hills Luminous Foundation Swatches & Loose Powder
Anastasia Beverly Hills Luminous Foundation Swatches & Loose Powder

July 31, 2019

Anastasia Beverly Hills announces the launch of their first foundation range and loose powder. Anastasia Beverly Hills Luminous Foundation offers a medium coverage and will be available in 50 shades for all skin colors and tones. I have swatches so keep on reading!

Joining this launch there will be 5 loose powders that will help set your foundation and makeup in place.

 

AVAILABILITY

U.S. / UK Launch Date – 4 August 2019 at ULTA, 15 August 2019 at SEPHORA, Nordstrom, Beauty Bay, Dillard’s, Cult Beauty, Selfridges, Feel Unique

Anastasia Beverly Hills Luminous Foundation Swatches & Loose Powder

Anastasia Beverly Hills Luminous Foundation – Permanent – $38.00 for 30 ml /1.0 fl oz

The foundation offers a medium coverage with a natural finish that looks and feels like glowing gorgeous skin. It’s suitable for sensitive skin and long wearing. The range is so inclusive that everyone can find the right shade.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Luminous Foundation swatches are also available so you can check them out in the photos bellow. I think I’m definitely in the Light range but I’m so pleased to see so many shades in the fair and deep range.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Luminous Foundation has the most shades in the Medium category, which sums up 15 colors. I’m definitely excited to try out this foundation, especially since it’s medium coverage and I tend to keep away as much as I can from full coverage. 🙂

Anastasia Beverly Hills – Permanent – $36.00

ABH is launching 5 essential setting powders to set fair to deep skin tones. Butter smooth controls oil but doesn’t dry under eyes.

Shades:

  • Translucent – universal, for all skins
  • Vanilla – fair /light
  • Banana – medium to deep
  • Deep Peach – medium to deep
  • Golden Orange – deep

