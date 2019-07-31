Hello lovelies!
We get to see a new Fall 2019 Collection with Bobbi Brown Luxe Shine Intense lipsticks. There are 14 shades to choose from and I have promo swatches waiting for you down below.
U.S. / UK Launch Date – soon at SEPHORA Nordstrom, Harrods, Selfridges , Feel Unique, Net-a-Porter , Harvey Nichols
Bobbi Brown Luxe Shine Intense Collection
The golden luxurious mirror-like packaging hides a sleek bullet so this is a small adjustment to the packaging. On the other side the formula is more moisturizing so this is definitely something that makes the new shades more appealing.
Bobbi Brown Luxe Shine Intense lipsticks deliver an intense colors and a great pigmentation. The shades range from nude to orange and even reds.
Shades:
- 01 Night Spell
- 02 Siren Red
- 03 Red Stiletto
- 04 Passion Flower
- 05 Power Lily
- 06 Supernova
- 07 Dessert Sun
- 08 Wild Poppy
- 09 Showstopper
- 10 Claret
- 11 Trailblazer
- 12 Bold Honey
- 13 Bare Truth
- 14 Paris Pink