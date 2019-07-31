Hello lovelies!

We get to see a new Fall 2019 Collection with Bobbi Brown Luxe Shine Intense lipsticks. There are 14 shades to choose from and I have promo swatches waiting for you down below.

U.S. / UK Launch Date – soon at SEPHORA Nordstrom, Harrods, Selfridges , Feel Unique, Net-a-Porter , Harvey Nichols

Bobbi Brown Luxe Shine Intense Collection

The golden luxurious mirror-like packaging hides a sleek bullet so this is a small adjustment to the packaging. On the other side the formula is more moisturizing so this is definitely something that makes the new shades more appealing.

Bobbi Brown Luxe Shine Intense lipsticks deliver an intense colors and a great pigmentation. The shades range from nude to orange and even reds.

Shades:

01 Night Spell

02 Siren Red

03 Red Stiletto

04 Passion Flower

05 Power Lily

06 Supernova

07 Dessert Sun

08 Wild Poppy

09 Showstopper

10 Claret

11 Trailblazer

12 Bold Honey

13 Bare Truth

14 Paris Pink