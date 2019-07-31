Home Beauty Bobbi Brown Luxe Shine Intense Fall 2019 Collection
Bobbi Brown Luxe Shine Intense Fall 2019 Collection

July 31, 2019

Hello lovelies!

 We get to see a new Fall 2019 Collection with Bobbi Brown Luxe Shine Intense lipsticks. There are 14 shades to choose from and I have promo swatches waiting for you down below.

U.S. / UK Launch Date – soon at SEPHORA Nordstrom, Harrods, Selfridges , Feel Unique, Net-a-Porter , Harvey Nichols

Bobbi Brown Luxe Shine Intense Collection

The golden luxurious mirror-like packaging hides a sleek bullet so this is a small adjustment to the packaging. On the other side the formula is more moisturizing so this is definitely something that makes the new shades more appealing.

Bobbi Brown Luxe Shine Intense lipsticks deliver an intense colors and a great pigmentation. The shades range from nude to orange and even reds.

RELATED: Bobbi Brown Couture Drama Eyeshadow Palette for Fall 2019

 

Shades:

  • 01 Night Spell
  • 02 Siren Red
  • 03 Red Stiletto
  • 04 Passion Flower
  • 05 Power Lily
  • 06 Supernova
  • 07 Dessert Sun

  • 08 Wild Poppy
  • 09 Showstopper
  • 10 Claret
  • 11 Trailblazer
  • 12 Bold Honey
  • 13 Bare Truth
  • 14 Paris Pink
