Lancome First Date, Be Unique, Ultra Rose L’Absolu Lacquer Review, Swatches, Photos

Lancome First Date, Be Unique, Ultra Rose L’Absolu Lacquer Color Break-Down

Lancome First Date (312) L’Absolu Lacquer is a light bubble gum pink with cool undertones and a shiny finish. The color is fairly buildable up to a medium coverage in two layers. Being such a light pink this color still left a sense of translucency on my lips so I didn’t get a full coverage.

The name is perfect. It’s exactly the color that you can wear on a first date or casual date and get together with your friends. It just looks like a beautiful pink that will give an instant freshness and youthfulness to your complexion. It complements beautifully lighter skin tones but I think even darker ones can pull it off.

The formula is incredibly lightweight and comfortable on the lips. It glides on easily but not evenly across the lips. It tends to look patchy in one layer which is why I’d definitely apply the second layer. What would make this First Date color look a bit better is if you apply a lip liner as a base. Oh, and make sure you moisturize your lips or never wear it when you have dry or chapped lips because it will emphasize them even more.

Even though I like this pink shade a lot, I have to say the formula sinks into lip lines and make it look uneven and patchy. The color is nice but still is a bit difficult to wear.

I got around six hours wear with this formula with a sheer color stain. From beginning to end my lips felt moisturized, supple and soft so no argument about the formula here. I just wish that light pink shades like this one would look better on the lips.

Lancome Ultra-Rose (344) L’Absolu Lacquer is a neon, bright fuchsia-pink with blue undertones and an ultra-shiny finish. The color is so vivid and bright that instantly puts a smile on my face. Well you know me, I can’t keep on smiling when I’m wearing pink on my lips. The brightest the pink is and the shiniest the finish is, the biggest my smile is. 🙂

If Lancome L’Absolu Rouge Rose Lancome (368) is my favorite lipstick shade then Ultra-Rose (344) is my favorite lacquer shade. 🙂 This one is definitely not for those who are color shy. It would complement any skin tone and will look so vibrant on those with fair and light skin tones. It goes almost to a full coverage in two layers with a lightweight and moisturizing formula. My lips appear fuller thanks to the wet-shine effect. Throughout the wear I can feel my lips juicy, smooth and moisturized. I look in the mirror so often when I’m wearing this shade and I can see the shiny finish is still there even after 4 hours.

I put this color to the test three times since I got it. Even after I have a meal the color is still on my lips. What I find most interesting is that is not transfer-proof. So while it still transfers on my glass or cup of latte like I showed you today on Instagram, I still have a good color coverage on my lips.

Check out my Instastories (or Highlights after 24 h from today) and see the photos I posted. A meal and few drinks later, the color is still on my lips. Yes, of course the shine is not that intense but still, I don’t need to retouch the color. I’m impressed.

Lancome gave this formula 8 hours wear if I’m not mistaken but this shade layered with Be Unique (378) lasted 12 hours on my lips. Yes, the left a strong stain behind which I was surprised to see it’s still on my lips the next morning. See me wearing these two shades layers on top of each other right here. And yes! I was wearing no makeup in this photo as I wanted to try SUQQU Nude Air Liquid Foundation that was launching that day at Selfridges.

Lancome Be Unique (378) L’Absolu Lacquer is a bright, reddish-pink with slightly warm undertones and an ultra-shine finish. This color is rich and pigmented, easily buildable to almost a full coverage in two layers. You can definitely bring it up to a full coverage in three layers if you want a dramatic lip color.

Lancome Be Unique will definitely get you noticed and make you stand up in a crowd. Is vivid and juicy shade that will put a lot of eyes on you. I’d call it a seductive color, something that I’d wear on a romantic date or whenever I like to draw attention. I’d see this shade going with all skin colors and looking just as gorgeous. If you feel fearless and provocative you should definitely try wearing Lancome Be Unique L’Absolu Lacquer. 🙂

It gives that juicy, wet-lips effect that will make your lips appear fuller and bigger. If you apply a lip liner as a base you’ll have this color guaranteed on your lips for over 10 hours. I don’t think all the Lancome lacquers wear so well, but this one being so bright it definitely leaves a long stain behind.

I wore it even today and showed you on my Instastories (or Highlights if you read this article later on) how it looks on me four hours after the application. You can see how the color transferred onto my cup but it still showed intense on my lips.

I’m so pleased with the moisturizing feeling I get throughout the wear and with the comfortable sensation. The consistency is so light that you can barely feel it on the lips. These new lacquers are my new favorites. I feel like I’m combining four lip products everything I’m wearing them. The staying power of a lip stain, intense color of a lipstick, moisturizing feel of a lip balm and that wet shine of lip gloss.

Lancome Gift with Purchase

Lancome also offered me a nice surprise when I purchased these 3 lacquers. If you choose to shop the products at the counter they have a very nice Gift with Purchase offer.

They gave me a full size La Base Rosy lip care, travel-size Champagne Glow Custom Strobing Drop and 125 ml / 4.2 fl oz Bi-Facil Instant Cleanser sensitive eyes. I haven’t tried La Base Rosy (I simply forgot while testing the new shades) but if you are interested I’ll make a separate review.