Giorgio Armani Prima Color Control Glow Moisturizer Spring 2018

Hello beauties!

The famous Armani Prima line welcomes the new Giorgio Armani Prima Color Control Glow Moisturizer. Already available in Taiwan, this new moisturizer will reach internationally counters closer to summer. It’s available in a short range of three shades and is’s marketed as a multitasker product.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – soon at Sephora, Nordstrom

Taiwan Launch Date – Now at Giorgio Armani Beauty Tw

Giorgio Armani Prima Color Control Glow Moisturizer SPF 35 – €47.00 for 30 ml

Rose Light Powder is combined with Customized Bright Glow Technology to deliver a velvety rose bloom shade that instantly revitalizes and brightens the complexion. The formula is long lasting, promising up to 9 hours hold.

Color Control Glow Moisturizer is exclusively infused with 5 plants extracts and vitamin E to provide long-lasting hydration for the skin. With a touch of color it evens out the complexion, covering spots, pores and skin imperfections. You’ll get a perfect touch-up finish.

In order to sum up all the information, this is actually a tinted skincare product with moisturizing and anti-ageing properties. It has a super, lightweight texture and instantly gives your skin a fresh, radiant and natural-looking effect.

Shades: