Hello lovelies!

MAC Teyana Taylor Collection launches next month and I have for you all the information and photos! This is truly a fun collection with some bright and intense shades.

Japan Launch Date – 22 July 2020 | U.S. Launch Date – July 2020 at MAC Cosmetics

MAC Teyana Taylor Collection

Over a year in the making, we are proud to finally announce our collaboration with the infinitely talented @teyanataylor. The epitome of our core values and a self-proclaimed M•A•C girl since the age of 15 – Teyana boldly embraces artistry, unapologetically embodies originality and commits herself to self-expression without boundaries.

“I’m very excited to be partnering with a company like M•A•C who I’ve watched collaborate with strong women of colour over the years. I’ve been a fan of M•A•C ever since I was 15 years old and started experimenting with makeup, it was the first brand that made me like makeup. I’m so grateful and excited to be sharing this beautiful collection I created with the M•A•C team but also hoping to inspire other young women that anything and everything is possible,” she says.

In celebration of decades-worth of friendship and support for this unstoppable force, we now introduce #MACTeyanaTaylor. The limited make-up collection “M.A.C. Teyana Taylor” comes in a neon-colored package inspired by the 90s. There are four types of items, lipstick, lip glass, lip pencil and face powder.

The limited make-up collection “M.A.C. Teyana Taylor” comes in a neon-colored package inspired by the 90s. There are four types of items: lipsticks, lip glass shades, lip pencils and face powder.

Lipstick – Limited Edition

The MAC iconic lipstick is enclosed in a clear neon color case. The colors limited edition and mainly matte such as dark cocoa brownie nude and rosy pink.



I Got Aman (Dark Cocoa Brownie Nude)



Good Morning (Rosie Pink)

Arrows in Harlem (Bright Candy Apple Red)



Junie Bee (Midtone Purple with Blue & Purple Pearl)



Lip Glass – Limited Edition

Bat Ain’t Got No Manners (Sheer Nude Bronze & Gold Pearl)



Gonna Love Me (Nude Pink Pearl)



T en’s Across Da Board (Candy Apple Red Light Pearl)



Save Ya Tears Honey (Light Lavender Pearl)



Lip Pencil – Limited Edition

MAC Cosmetics recommends layering it with lipstick and lip glass to enjoy your own unique finish.

Cyber World (Intense Black Purple)



Hodge Podge (Mocha Midtone Brown)



Night Moss (Black Plum)



Chestnut (Intense brown)

Mineralize Skinfinish Powder – Limited Edition

A limited edition of one color is added to MAC Mineralize Skin Finish family , a face powder that also works as a highlighter on the cheeks. The powder that shines in gold bronze seems to bring a three-dimensional effect and a gorgeous impression.



House of Petunia (Gold Bronze Accent)