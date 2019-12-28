Home Beauty Guerlain Spring 2020 Makeup Collection, Pore Minimizer Shine Control Primer, New Rouge G Lipsticks
Guerlain Spring 2020 Makeup Collection, Pore Minimizer Shine Control Primer, New Rouge G Lipsticks

December 28, 2019

Hello beauties!

Let’s have a first look at Guerlain Spring 2020 Makeup Collection and the new products that will be launching alongside in the same month. Plan your wishlist carefully as these are not the only Guerlain products that will be hitting counters in Spring 2020. More luxury items like that gorgeous Guerlain Face Highlighting Powder will arrive in February 2020.

AVAILABILITY

U.S. / UK Launch Date – February 2020 at SAKS, Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Sephora, Debenhams, John Lewis, Selfridges, Douglas, Escentual, Harrods

 

Guerlain Spring 2020 Makeup Collection

Containing just a few products the new Guerlain Spring 2020 Cherry Blossom Makeup Collection is breathtakingly beautiful. Just look at those Rouge G Lipstick cases embossed with Cherry Blossom motifs.

The makeup collection includes:

  • Guerlain Meteorites Happy Glow – Light Revealing Pearls of Powder (Limited Edition)
  • Guerlain Rouge G Lipstick Refills (Limited Edition)
  • Rouge G Lipsticks No.61 & No.62 ((Limited Edition)
  • Aqua Allegoria Flora Cherrysia EDT (75 ml)
  • Abeille Royale Youth Watery Oil (50 ml) (Limited Edition)

I actually own Guerlain Rouge G Lipstick No.62 (review, swatches) but this new limited edition cherry blossom looks really tempting. The shade is so wearable and I may finish it by the time this new one launch so it makes sense for me to purchase a refill. 🙂

 

 

Guerlain Pore Minimizer Shine-Control Primer

Another start of Guerlain Spring 2020 collection is the new Pore Minimizer Shine-Control Primer that is the perfect partner for Guerlain L’Essentiel Foundation.

The formula says to include 97% natural ingredients such as avocado extract to control sebum balance, white cocoa beans extract to enhance barrier function and tighten pores, and yacon extract to keep skin in good condition. I’m definitely curious to try it and I hope it is a great primer because the price it will be high.

 

The texture is going to be light, comfortable and silicone-free and it suppose to control sebum up to 24 hours and improve foundation hold. Do let me know if you are getting this and how do you like it!

 

 

New Guerlain Rouge G Lipstick Shades

Apparently we will be getting new shades of Guerlain Rouge G lipsticks that are more wearable, intended for everyday wear and more universal flattering. Well that is if you like nudes but I’d call them more, nudes with a twist. 🙂

 

Shades: No.11, No.12, No.59, No.66 and No.81

Which one will you be grabbing?

