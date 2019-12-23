Home Beauty Pat McGrath Golden Opulence Palette – Chinese New Year 2020 Edition
Beauty

Pat McGrath Golden Opulence Palette – Chinese New Year 2020 Edition

December 23, 2019

Affiliate Links

Hello sweeties!

The other day Pat McGrath Golden Opulence Palette was spotted online at Selfridges. No announcement was made regarding the launch of this palette as many, just like me are still waiting to grab something from Pat McGrath Star Wars Collection (swatches, first impressions).

Don’t forget to access my PATREON PAGE if you want to support me as an independent blogger and Chicprofile, but also to get the latest scoops on Upcoming Spring Summer 2020 makeup collections before anyone else. I post exclusive content only for my Patrons! 🙂

AVAILABILITY

U.S. / UK Launch Date – was seen available on 21 December online at Selfridges | Re-stock TBA on Pat McGrath

 

Pat McGrath Golden Opulence Palette – Chinese New Year 2020 Edition

Pat McGrath Golden Opulence Palette – New & Limited Edition – $65.00 / £50.00

This beauty right here got so many confused as it looks pretty similar with the new Pat McGrath Dark Galaxy Palette (Live Swatches) from the Star Wars Collection. The packaging can be a little deceiving and the colors are pretty similar if you don’t look closely.

Now after seeing Pat McGrath Golden Opulence Eyeshadow Palette and having not yet grabbed anything from the Star Wars collection, really makes me reconsider my options. I kinda wanna go for this palette and the Dark Galaxy one, instead of buying more items from the Star Wars collection which is suppose to launch this week at Selfridges.

Pat McGrath Golden Opulence Eyeshadow Palette features 5 new shades out of the total 6, which is pretty awesome as the palette is almost a new entry.

Shades:

  • Eternal Opulence EYEdols Eyeshadow

  • Lotus Luxe EYEdols Eyeshadow

  • Moon Phase EYEdols Eyeshadow

  • Tranquility EYEdols Eyeshadow

  • Prosperity EYEdols Eyeshadow

  • Gold Fortune EYEdols Eyeshadow

Will you be grabbing this? Do keep your eyes on my Instagram page to be updated on the latest releases, especially Pat McGrath news. 🙂

CLICK TO SHOP


0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Estee Lauder Act IV Spring 2020 Collection

December 17, 2019

Chanel Le Lift Serum and Hand Cream –...

August 19, 2019

Anna Sui Holiday 2012 Black Veil Collection –...

November 14, 2012

Catrice Fall Winter 2013 All Eyes On You...

June 29, 2013

Smashbox Cover Shot Eye Palettes Spring 2017

November 30, 2016

Lancome French Paradise Summer 2015 Collection

March 21, 2015

Catrice Arts Collection for Winter 2013

September 1, 2013

Chantecaille Olivia’s Everyday Eyes Trio for Fall 2015

August 17, 2015

Guerlain Taupe Secret Mono Eyeshadow Review, Swatches, Photos

March 7, 2016

Isadora Nude Essentials Collection for Spring 2015

January 21, 2015

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.