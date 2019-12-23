Hello sweeties!

The other day Pat McGrath Golden Opulence Palette was spotted online at Selfridges. No announcement was made regarding the launch of this palette as many, just like me are still waiting to grab something from Pat McGrath Star Wars Collection (swatches, first impressions).

Don’t forget to access my PATREON PAGE if you want to support me as an independent blogger and Chicprofile, but also to get the latest scoops on Upcoming Spring Summer 2020 makeup collections before anyone else. I post exclusive content only for my Patrons! 🙂

U.S. / UK Launch Date – was seen available on 21 December online at Selfridges | Re-stock TBA on Pat McGrath

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Pat McGrath Golden Opulence Palette – Chinese New Year 2020 Edition

This beauty right here got so many confused as it looks pretty similar with the new Pat McGrath Dark Galaxy Palette (Live Swatches) from the Star Wars Collection. The packaging can be a little deceiving and the colors are pretty similar if you don’t look closely.

Now after seeing Pat McGrath Golden Opulence Eyeshadow Palette and having not yet grabbed anything from the Star Wars collection, really makes me reconsider my options. I kinda wanna go for this palette and the Dark Galaxy one, instead of buying more items from the Star Wars collection which is suppose to launch this week at Selfridges.

Pat McGrath Golden Opulence Eyeshadow Palette features 5 new shades out of the total 6, which is pretty awesome as the palette is almost a new entry.

Shades:

Eternal Opulence EYEdols Eyeshadow

Lotus Luxe EYEdols Eyeshadow

Moon Phase EYEdols Eyeshadow

Tranquility EYEdols Eyeshadow

Prosperity EYEdols Eyeshadow

Gold Fortune EYEdols Eyeshadow

Will you be grabbing this? Do keep your eyes on my Instagram page to be updated on the latest releases, especially Pat McGrath news. 🙂