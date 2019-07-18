Hello lovelies!

Awaken your youthful radiance with the new Guerlain Parure Gold Fall 2019 Makeup Collection. Guerlain Parure Gold foundation (review) focused on the power of gold and was born in 2009 achieving a great popularity among Guerlain lovers. The new Guerlain Parure Gold foundation for Fall 2019 has upgraded functions that will give the skin a more youthful look, by moisturizing and lasting up to 24 hours.

U.S. / UK / International Launch Date – 30 August 2019 at SAKS, Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Sephora, Selfridges, Douglas, Escentual, Harrods

Guerlain Parure Gold Fall 2019 Makeup Collection

I remember how much I used to like Guerlain Parure Gold Compact Foundation (review, swatches) which was my go-to foundation during Summer months. But now, I’m anxiously waiting for the release of this new version which promises overwhelming moisturizing power and promises to revive mature skin by exerting a youthful effect. If it can make me look younger, then count me in. At my age I don’t like heavy foundations or those super matte ones that will sink into my lines. 🙂

Guerlain Parure Gold Fluid (30 ml) foundation has a high coverage while offering a radiance gold finish. It will be available in four beige colors and two rose tone hues so I admit there range is not inclusive and probably not many will find their suitable shade.

Guerlain Parure Gold Setting Mist (30 ml) is a multi-functional setting and hydrating mist that promises to smooth the skin with a glossy appearance throughout the day. It keep the skin and the makeup fresh while also protects the skin against external factors such as air pollution.

Spritz it onto your face after applying your makeup to set everything in place and make the skin look like skin again, especially if you used a matte foundation and matte makeup products.

You can touch up during the day with Parure Gold Setting Mist to brighten and refresh your skin and makeup. If you are concerned with dull skin or you just want to revive your makeup look, spritzing Parure Gold Setting Mist a few times will immediately give you a fresh look with a cooling sensation.

Guerlain Parure Gold Cushion Foundation has a richer formula than the new Parure Gold Fluid Foundation and will be available in three shades. The formula contains gold pigments with a pleasant texture that blends easily into the skin. The effect is a glossy looking skin that doesn’t look tired or dry anymore, so this foundation is definitely suitable for mature skin as well.

Guerlain Parure Gold Setting Powder comes in a translucent shade and combines light powder and a 24k gold powder. The limited edition Fall 2019 Parure Gold Translucent Setting Powder has a brightening effect while smoothing out the pores and fine lines. It keeps the makeup in place for longer and offers a blurring effect. It’s suitable for all skin type and colors as it comes in one universal shade.

Guerlain New Abeille Royal Collection

Last but not least I want to announce the upcoming launch of Abeille Royal Cream (50 ml), Abeille Royal Night Cream (50 ml) and Abeille Royal Rich Cream (50 ml).

The new Guerlain skincare products from Abeille Royal family are equipped with the latest black bee technology to repair small wounds in each layer of the skin. It also contains immobile absolute cosmetic ingredients and appears as a new generation of creams in a formulation that is also gentle for sensitive skin.