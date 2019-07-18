Hello beauties!

Charlotte Tilbury universally-loved, award-winning, best-selling lipstick is now presented as Pillow Talk Diamonds. Adorned with diamonds the new lipstick is the secret to lips that dazzle and delight as they play with the light!

U.S. / UK Launch Date – Now at Charlotte Tilbury | Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Wonderlands in London & LA

Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Diamonds Lipsticks

This new dimension of Pillow Talk is the secret to other-worldly, celestial lips that ENCHANT, HYPNOTISE and cast a spell over everyone you meet! Mineral-based Glitter Pigments capture and reflect the light for a multi-dimensional, glistening pout!

An environmentally-friendly alternative to plastic glitter! Sunflower Seed Oil and Hops Extract nourish and condition for a soft, kissable finish! Microcrystalline Wax adds stretch, bounce and a super soft, pillow-y feeling to your lips!

Pillow Talk Diamonds – rose-pink with a dreamy veil of sparkle

Lucky Diamonds – bronze coral-pink with warm golden sparkle