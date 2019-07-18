Hello beauties!

I had my eyes on Dear Dahlia for quite some time now and I saw how their popularity is growing. I’m blogging Dear Dahlia Paradise Fall 2019 Collection for the first time because the packaging as well as the colors really got my attention. Their packaging really resembles Fenty Beauty, but

I can say Dear Dahlia has more of a luxurious feel thanks to the chic marble packaging. Please leave me your thoughts in the comments bellow and if you have tried any makeup or products from Dear Dahlia do tell me more about them. 🙂

U.S. Launch Date – Now at SEPHORA, YesStyle, Neiman Marcus

Dear Dahlia Paradise Fall 2019 Collection

Since the brand is new to Chicprofile, here’s a bit of a background so you’ll get to know it better.

Dear Dahlia combines high-quality makeup with European aesthetics, showcased by its elegant marble print packaging with gilded rose-gold accents. The brand name is inspired by the story of Napoleon Bonaparte’s wife Empress Josephine and her love for dahlias, and also by the flower’s antioxidant and Vitamin C benefits for the skin.

Dear Dahlia is famous for its Skin Paradise Blooming Cushion Foundation, which uses only ECOCERT-certified ingredients, along with its Lip Paradise Intense Satin lip colors and Skin Paradise Tone Up Sun Cushion. Made entirely in Korea, the brand’s makeup range is formulated without sulfates, silicones, parabens, phthalates, synthetic fragrances or colors.

Paradise Aurora Shine Lip Treatment is a lightweight gloss that naturally nourishes lips and delivers glasslike shine. Formulated with plant-based ingredients, the non-sticky texture smoothly coats your lips to give a natural shimmer while keeping your lips hydrated.

Star Dust

Twilight

Morning Dew

Bronze Sky

Moon Glow

Lip Paradise Tinted Blooming Balm is a tinted moisturizing balm which adapts to your lips’ PH and hydration levels to provide a subtle hint of color. The shimmering pearl finish adds sparkle and fullness to your lips. Formulated with plant-based natural ingredients, it nourishes and soothes the lips by restoring moisture and smoothness.

Pink / Red

Lip Paradise Intense Satin Lipstick effortlessly coats your lips with richly pigmented color to deliver a brilliant satin finish with a creamy texture. Formulated with rice bran wax and other plant-based natural ingredients, the gentle formula provides continuous comfortable wear without dryness or flakiness.

Carmen

Megan

Kate

Lucy

Stella

Adele

Marilyn

Bella

Scarlet

Ruby

Perfect Brow Longwear Sculpting Pencil is a dual-ended, auto-type brow pencil with a soft spiral brush. The flat-angled triangular tip provides ultimate precision and control and allows for easy application to perfectly fill in and define your brows. The smudge-proof, water-resistant buildable hard formula applies smooth and delivers a long-lasting natural matte finish.

Ash Brown

Dutch Brown

Chestnut