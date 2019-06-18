Hello sweeties!

Oh yeah! This is one of my favorite times of the year when existing Summer 2019 Makeup Collections are merging with news of Fall 2019 Collections. I have to carefully plan my wish-list to see what’s worth splurging on right now and what products are worth waiting and saving for. 🙂

Guerlain Fall 2019 Makeup Collection is definitely one that makes me put a stop to the urge of buying new products every week. Just check out this highlighting powder and the rest of the collection and tell if you don’t want to buy a product or two. 🙂

U.S. / UK Launch Date – August 2019 at SAKS, Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Sephora, Selfridges, Douglas, Escentual, Harrods

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Guerlain Fall 2019 Makeup Collection

Guerlain Highlighting Powder – Limited Edition

This new highlighting powder brings natural luster to the skin. The texture blends in with the skin, giving the entire complexion a glow.

I like the pattern and I’m curious to try it out but at this point I don’t know how to feel about the packaging. It’s definitely something new for Guerlain and honestly from the promo photo doesn’t look so luxurious. It looks simple and like many that I’ve seen before.



Glitter Eyeliner – Limited Edition

Here comes two new shades in No.02 Green and No.03 Bright Pink. Can you guess which one I’m tempted to try? But wait, glitter eyeliner! I’m pausing for a second as I’m not into the sparkling eyeliner effect.

RELATED: Guerlain Terracotta Sous Les Palmiers Bronzing & Blush Review

Kiss Kiss Lipstick – Limited Edition

Apparently we get a new version of Kiss Kiss lipstick in a sparkling gold packaging. The colors are limited edition and they surely look nice but I don’t really like the bullet shape.

I still like the classic shape of a lipstick bullet to be honest. I can get used to small changes in the shape of the bullet but this diamond cut bullet definitely seems challenging.

It kinda reminds me of the shape of Huda Beauty Power Bullet Lipsticks which didn’t impress me much.

RELATED: Huda Beauty Power Bullet Metallic Lipsticks Review

Kiss Kiss Liquid Lipstick – New



I saved the best for last! The new Guerlain Kiss Kiss Liquid Lipstick line features 20 shades divided into 3 categories. We’ll get 10 matte shades with a rich pigmentation, 6 bright tones with a shiny finish that give brilliance and transparency to the lips and 4 glitter finishes.

Well, this is it then, I put my money on this Guerlain Kiss Kiss Liquid Lipstick line and make sure you’ll be seeing a lot of reviews here on the blog once they launch. I’m definitely curious about the matte formula as I’m very picky when it comes to matte lipsticks. I will not be surprised if the shiny finish will be my favorite but I’m also curious to see how finely milled is the glittery formula.

There are high expectations for this collection so fingers crossed that everything will exceed those expectations. The launch date couldn’t come soon enough!

Enjoy more photos…

