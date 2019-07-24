Hello beauties!

I decided to post preliminary information of Dior Rouge Dior Ultra Liquid Lipstick Fall 2019 Collection because I received so many questions from you during the past few weeks. Many of you already saw the sneak peek photos and swatches of Dior Rouge Dior Ultra Liquid lipsticks that are being re-posted on social media lately.

Even though it would have been easier for me to post this on Instagram just like other accounts have, I didn’t want risk having my new Instagram account being strike by Dior, as you know they managed to disable my previous Instagram account, just for re-posting other photos that were already viral on social media.

U.S. / UK Launch Date – end August 2019 at SEPHORA, Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom, Harrods, Selfridges , Feel Unique, Net-a-Porter , Harvey Nichols

Dior Rouge Dior Ultra Liquid Lipstick Fall 2019 Collection

So if you wanna do the detective work and check out swatches of Dior Rouge Dior Ultra Liquid Lipsticks, there are plenty of photos on Instagram from what I’ve seen in the past few days. In Asia the shades are already available for sale through various accounts or personal shoppers from what I saw as well.

So yes, the secret of the first line signed Dior Rouge Dior Ultra Liquid lipstick has been unveiled. Dior is coming up with a matte Rouge Dior Ultra liquid lipstick towards the end of August and keep in mind this is just one launch.

The second collection will be Dior Rouge Dior Ultra Care lipstick. More information about this closer to the launch date.

I’ve already seen swatches of 6 of the shades already and one of them seems to be listed as limited edition. Peter Philips, Dior’s makeup and image director says that the care effect is an important part of the creative process. Dior Rouge Dior Ultra Care liquid lipsticks have a unique texture resembling a mousse made of rose petals. The formula is creamy and lips are wrapped in a comfortable feeling with an intense color.

The soft and airy feeling that comes with it is due to the technology of blending the ingredients to get a very smooth matte finish like moist petals.



You will easily notice the new airy petal applicator that will give a precise application, hardly needing any lip liner.

The formula is moisturizing and sweet scented while the color promises to be long lasting even after you had a meal.

Here are the shades:

No. 459 Flower

No.539 Petal

No.569 Fantasy (Limited Edition

No.635 Extase

No.569 Dream

No.675