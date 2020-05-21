Hello beauties!

I bought Givenchy Teint Couture Shimmer Powder Face Highlighter (02) Shimmery Gold a while ago and by mistake actually, because I wanted the (01) Shimmery Pink shade. As you know I more of a fan of pink highlighters rather than golds but I did made this shade work even on my light skin tone. I have LIVE SWATCHES and a makeup look so keep on reading!

Givenchy Teint Couture Shimmer Powder Face Highlighter (02) Shimmery Gold Review

Givenchy Teint Couture Shimmer Powder Face Highlighter (02) Shimmery Gold ($42.00 / £38.00 for 10 g/ 0.35 oz) is a medium radiant gold with warm, yellow undertones and a shimmery finish. It had a great color payoff, being almost opaque in a single layer when swatched.

It looks very intense and has a nice and soft shimmer to it. If you are not into any shimmery highlighters than I’d skip this one but it is more delicate than other shimmery highlighters, more discreet I’d say.

Is an illuminating face powder that leaves a delicate veil of ultra-fine mother-of-pearl on the skin for a transparent glow. Its embossed pattern, inspired by the lace on a couture dress, makes it look so elegant and refined.

The texture is soft and silky, easily blendable and applies well even on bare skin. It very slightly emphasized pores (minimal emphasis) so I wouldn’t wear it if you have any imperfections on that area. I personally wouldn’t reach out for this shade in those periods when my skin is not its best and I have a zit or two that can be emphasized.

You can easily build up the coverage if you want a more intense glow but if you are light skin tone I’d say you will be satisfied even with one layer of color applied dry. It took me close to eight hours wear before showing signs of fading.

It’s definitely a shade that will look gorgeous on medium or darker skin tones, especially those who want a more intense look. 🙂

Givenchy Teint Couture Shimmer Powder Face Highlighter (02) Shimmery Gold Review Live Swatches

You have LIVE SWATCHES on Instagram in a video where you can see a close up of this Givenchy Teint Couture Shimmer Powder Face Higlighter.

The swatch bellow was taken on bare skin in a single swipe so you can see how intense it looks on my light skin. It was under natural bright sunlight so it made my skin appear even more lighter.

Givenchy Teint Couture Shimmer Powder Face Highlighter (02) Shimmery Gold Review Makeup Look

For this makeup look I used the highlighter (applied dry) on the apples of my cheeks and combined with a blush and bronzer from NARS Overlust Cheek Palette (review, swatches, makeup looks).

For the eye makeup I reached out to Chanel Warm Memories (354) Eyeshadow Palette (review, swatches, makeup looks) and on the brow bone I added a touch of Givenchy Teint Couture Shimmer Powder Face Highlighter (02) Shimmery Gold.