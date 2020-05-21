Hello beauties!

Marc Jacobs Beauty Summer 2020 Collection features a new eye conic palette, along with a new mascara and five gel eye pencils. Have a look!

Don’t forget to access my PATREON PAGE if you want to support me as an independent blogger and Chicprofile, but also to get the latest scoops on Upcoming Makeup collections before anyone else. I post exclusive content only for my Patrons!

Italy Launch Date – Now at SEPHORA.it | U.S. / UK Launch Date – soon at SEPHORA,(the mascara is available now) Net-a-Porter, Harvey Nichols

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Marc Jacobs Beauty Summer 2020 Collection

A Limited Gold Edition eyeshadow palette with 7 ultra-pigmented shades, from neutral to bright and smokey shades for golden and brilliant looks.



Embellished with luxurious golden stripes, with this limited edition eyeshadow palette you can style your eyes with its four trendy finishes: buttery matt velvet, shiny satin, sparkling silk and metallic lamé.

860 Extravagance

We have 5 new sparkling shades with a super smooth texture and intense color.

SHADES:

Antique Gold

Warm Brass

Cool Bronze

Golden Olive

Warm Pewter

An elongating and curling mascara for extremely defined and elongated eyelashes.



With the Biotin Peptide and Provitamin B5 eyelash conditioners, the formula nourishes and revitalizes the eyelashes for a healthier effect. This mascara offers instant length and definition, as well as ultra defined volume.



The smudge-resistant vegan formula is light and modular without making your eyelashes look heavy or thick. The corrugated bristle applicator has been designed to evenly coat each lash for flawless application.