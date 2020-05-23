Hello beauties!

Purple is my second favorite color after pink so once I saw the new Urban Decay Naked Ultraviolet Palette I put it on my wish-list. If I’ve seen these colors before in another palettes or singles? Definitely yes…but my collection of purple eyeshadows is quite minimal so I welcome th enew Naked Ultraviolet in my collection.

U.S. / UK Launch Date – June 2020 at Urban Decay | soon at Selfridges SEPHORA, ULTA, Nordstrom, QVC

Urban Decay Naked Ultraviolet Palette

Purple has been Urban Decay’s signature since day one, so we’re bringing you wildly wearable shades with the new Naked Ultraviolet Eyeshadow Palette. Our supercharged lineup is designed to look good on everyone – these 12 intensely pigmented mattes, metallics, and holographic shimmers are a lucid dream come to life. Add a versatile pop of purple to every eyeshadow look, from soft to bold. It’s time to experiment with this futuristic mix of peachy neutrals, trippy lilacs, magnetic violets and blacklight purples. Naked Ultraviolet pops on our newest UD Global Citizens – we’re welcoming singer/dancer Normani and actress Camila Mendes to the Urban Decay family.

Naked Ultraviolet Eyeshadow Palette These 12 super charged mattes, lucid metallics and holographic shimmers with ultra-velvety textures will make you feel euphoric. The new shade LUCID gives a holographic green pearl shift and adds a futuristic finish. Wear alone or on top of purple shades to give it an Ultraviolet shift. A versatile shade range makes it a cinch to create soft, medium and loud looks. Trippin’

Mind Slip

Dazed

Hacked

VR

Lucid (NEW)

Optimized

Warning

Cyber Punk

Euphoric

Purple Dust

Digital