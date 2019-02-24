Hello beauties!

It’s been over a week now since I went to Harvey Nichols and purchased Fenty Beauty Unlocked Stunna Lip Paint along with Wattabrat Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter (review). These were the only two shades that I purchased from the new Fenty Beauty Spring 2019 releases, while the others I just tried and swatch them in the store. 🙂

Fenty Beauty Unlocked Stunna Lip Paint Review

My first Stunna Lip Paint shade was Uncensored (review, swatches) so it was about time to get me a new one, but I was just waiting for a vivid pink like this one. Even though I’m not into red lips that much, I loved the formula of Stunna Lip Paint and I was definitely encouraged to try a new one.

I purchased Fenty Beauty Unlocked directly only when it launched and just went to the store to pick it up but because I was so anxious to swatch it, I passed by their counter to check it out. I liked the color straight away when I swatch it on my hand (left an intense stain) and I couldn’t wait to get home to try it on my lips as well.

Fenty Beauty Unlocked Stunna Lip Paint ($24.00 / £19.00 / €22.99 for 0.13 oz.) is a vivid, raspberry pink with cool, blue undertones and a matte finish. It was rich, pigmented and very intense when swatched but applied on the lips it wasn’t opaque in a single layer.

Basically is a liquid lipstick which behaves as a lip paint in terms that you should be ready to get a bright stain from it at the end. 🙂

The consistency was thin, watery-like so the application wasn’t as smooth as I would hoped for. The color looked uneven and steaky applied in a single layer and it took me 2-3 layers to give it an even coverage. After this I got a more even coverage but it took me a while to apply it evenly along the edges as well.

As you can see in the lip swatches photos above, from up close the color doesn’t look perfectly even and you can still see some lines. It took a while to dry down (the lip swatches were taken 30 sec after the application) to a matte finish, experience that I didn’t have with the Uncensored shade.

I wouldn’t say that it dried down completely as it felt a little bit tacky when I pressed my lips together. My opinion is that a fluid consistency like this one for a bright, deep and intense color like Unlocked, will not make the application go on smoothly.

It didn’t emphasize my lip lines and didn’t look like my lips were dry. Throughout the wear I did had a feeling of dryness but without getting that dehydrated lips look.

Unfortunately, Fenty Beauty Unlocked Stunna Lip Paint is far away from being transfer-proof. It seems that the color can be lifted away so easily, while on my lips there’s still a good amount of product left.

Everytime I had a water sip from a glass or bottle, the color was there. It transferred considerably on tissues when I barely touched them on my lips. To me it felt like the consistency never dried down somehow.

When I ate, the color transferred on the fork as well and was lifted from the center of my lips. So being so easily transferable, I wouldn’t even recommend you kissing a friend on the cheeks while you are wearing this shade. Not to mention it leaves an intense stain behind so be careful with that.

I’m desperately loving this color and I’m trying to make it work as I’ve worn it more than a few times already. I just have to be very careful when I’m wearing it and make sure I’m not going out to eat. Personally I don’t like to see my lip color being heavily transferred on a glass or napkin, especially if I go to eat in a restaurant.

I got around eight hours wear but the color needed just a little bit of retouching. Once again if it’s the case when I’m having a meal, the color fades from the center of my lips (I’m not talking greasy/ sticky food here) so it needs a bit of touch up. Just make sure you keep it in your purse and go retouch you lip color if you eat out.

Fenty Beauty Unlocked Stunna Lip Paint Swatches

Around the edges is not a lip liner you are seeing, is the previous layer of color. For these lip swatches I applied 3 layers of Fenty Beauty Unlocked Stunna Lip Paint.

After a few hours of wear, I got that slightly drying sensation, but as I said before without making my lips look dry. Once the color wore off completely, it left a strong pink stain behind. Here’s a proof of how this color stains. I swatched Unlocked Stunna Lip Paint on my arm and remove it 1 min later. On the lips after a few hours wear the stain is more vivid. I personally don’t mind lip colors that stain, I quite enjoy them if there’s an even coverage at least which is the case with this one.

