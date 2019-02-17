Hello beauties!

As you know pink is my shade, so I couldn’t resist buying the new Fenty Beauty Wattabrat Killawat Freestyle Highlighter. Fenty Beauty extended its permanent range recently and my eyes went straight for the pink shades. When I’m seeing pink is hard to resist but also being familiar with the Killawat Freestyle Highlighter formula, I had high hopes for this shade.

Fenty Beauty Wattabrat Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter Review

Fenty Beauty Wattabrat Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter ($34.00 / £28.00 / €33.00 for 0.28 oz. / 8g) is a light-medium pink with slightly warm undertones and fine specks of silver and micro-glitter. So yes, it is a glittery highlighter which I understand may not be for everyone.

It’s a more fancy type of highlighter I would say, definitely not one that you would wear on a daily basis. The gorgeous shiny, wet look effect that it gives to your skin is beyond beautiful. Here I do admit that I’m seeing this type of highlighter being worn more by the younger consumers. You can use though as an eyeshadow anytime, but I don’t think everyone will feel comfortable with an glittery highlighter.

Take a look at the swatches bellow and see how it looks in one layer and in two layers. It comes pretty sheer at first, especially applied with a dry brush. The color is buildable and can be easily intensified in a second layer.

To get that wet look effect you can also use a damp brush or just spray some MAC Fix + Spray on your brush and start to apply the product.

The texture is soft and very smooth for a glittery highlighter. I was pleasantly surprised when I swatched Fenty Beauty Wattabrat Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter to feel that smooth texture, non gritty at all.

It was easily blendable, gave no fall-out during the application and it was so easy to work with. You can wear it as you please, more sheer or more pigment which I think makes it suitable for any skin color.

I’m a combination skin type as you know and my pores are pretty noticeable so I had to be careful with this highlighter and not apply too much. I went with just a fine layer at first and when I tried to intensify the color I noticed it emphasized my skin texture so for me less is more.

The shiny, glittery effect it gives is so nice but for me personally is not an everyday-use type of highlighter. I do love pink but with this one I have to be more careful, just wear it a sheerer coverage and in a combination with matte eyeshadows I’d say.

I’ll update this post with one of my makeup looks in the upcoming days. Unfortunately when I wore Fenty Beauty Wattabrat Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter the light for taking photos was not ideal so I postponed it for a sunny day. 🙂

The highlighter traveled a bit on my cheeks throughout the wear, but it wasn’t that bad to bother me. I had about eight hours wear which is OK, but honestly I would have expect around 10 hours. 🙂

Fenty Beauty Wattabrat Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter Swatches

On the right you have Fenty Beauty Wattabrat Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter swatched in one layer and applied with a dry brush. On the left you have a more intense swatch which was applied in two layers, also with a dry brush.

