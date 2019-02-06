Home Beauty Fenty Beauty NEW Stunna Lip Paint 2019 Shades
Beauty

Fenty Beauty NEW Stunna Lip Paint 2019 Shades

February 7, 2019

Hello lovelies!

Fenty Beauty announced earlier on social media the launch of a new Stunna Lip Paint shade. This one is a hot pink and it has my name all over it so I can’t wait for the launch date. Will this be the only new shade that we’ll be seeing? I hope not. I’m wishing for a bunch of new fiery and playful pinks or spring appropriated shades. How about you? Well, I have so juicy details right after the jump, so follow me!

Availability

U.S. / UK Launch Date – 12 February 2019 at Harvey Nichols, SEPHORA

 

This new hot and vivid pink shade is called Unlocked but there are more shades to follow. Well from what I’ve see there will be at least 3 new shades: a coral, dark plum and a rosy coral shade. Sephora Canada posted (by mistake I believe) a photo the other day and then it was quickly deleted.

The photo showed these three new Stunna Lip Paint shades along with two single eyeshadows. I would re-post the photo but I know Fenty Beauty takes sneak peeks very serious so I don’t want to get in trouble. 🙂

Now getting back to our Unlocked hot pink shade here. You can see Rihanna wearing the bold shade on her lips in the promo photo. Makes me wanna have my lips #UNLOCKED as well as soon as possible. 🙂

Needless to say that it will have the same soft-matte formula with a 12 hours long lasting effect. Puuurfect for those busy, long days. 🙂

