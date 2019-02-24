Hello sweeties!

No joke here, but NARS is popping so many products lately that I can barely keep up blogging about them, how about buying them. NARS Voyageur Eyeshadow Palette are on the spotlight right now. Well until another set of palettes will be bursting through that SEPHORA door. 🙂

I’m pretty sure that if you are a NARS fan you feel pretty blessed right now. Do enjoy all the new products and have fun shopping but I would still like to know if so many launches are indeed a NARS fan’s heaven. 🙂

U.S. Launch Date – Now at ULTA, SEPHORA

NARS Voyageur Palettes Spring 2019

My latest NARS Cosmetics acquisition was NARS Exposed Cheek Palette (review, swatches, makeup look) and I haven’t even finished enjoying it as I already feel behind all these launches.

Well, let’s get to the point here and not waste precious time! A few NARS Voyageur Palettes are available right now online, but the entire collection will be available from 1st March 2019. So if you see anything you like, I hope it’s already available now so you don’t have to wait another week. 🙂

NARS Voyageur Eyeshadow Palettes – New – $32.00

This unique curation of shades inspired by destinations around the globe—in buttery mattes, lustrous satins, and multidimensional glitter formulas—will transport you to a place of uninhibited artistry. The miniature size and lightweight compact allow for portability and convenience while traveling.

The versatile formula can be used as an eyeshadow or liner, applied wet or dry. Its addictive, velvety texture easily blends to create smooth, even color, while delivering rich, long-lasting pigment in one stroke.

Quartz Voyageur Eyeshadow Palette – $32.00 (soon at SEPHORA)

Deira – Iridescent pink lilac

– Iridescent pink lilac Jordaan – Light gold with silver and pink glitter

– Light gold with silver and pink glitter Alserkal – Metallic warm plum

– Metallic warm plum Gold Souk – Deep purple/burgundy

– Deep purple/burgundy Fountainbleu – Warm brown with glitter

– Warm brown with glitter Mulberry – True cranberry

NARS Voyageur Eyeshadow Palette Suede is an eyeshadow palette featuring six shades in a variety of finishes. A unique curation of shades inspired by destinations around the globe-buttery mattes, lustrous satins, and multi-dimensional glitter formulas-transport you to a place of uninhibited artistry.

Soleil – Shimmering golden bronze

– Shimmering golden bronze Jumeirah – Shimmering golden pink

– Shimmering golden pink Condesea – Shimmering dark brown

– Shimmering dark brown Deep Chic – Matte soft grey-brown

– Matte soft grey-brown Stilt House – Shimmering rose gold

– Shimmering rose gold Graffiti – Matte deep brown

Copper Voyageur Eyeshadow Palette – New – $32.00 (soon at SEPHORA)

Bal Harbour – Matte sand

– Matte sand Ocean Drive – Matte saddle

– Matte saddle Broome – Sparkling warm dark brown

– Sparkling warm dark brown Yokohama – Golden bronze shimmer

– Golden bronze shimmer Cantina – Bright metallic rust

– Bright metallic rust Pampelonne – Sparkling warm dark brown

Desert City – Matte apricot

– Matte apricot Chateau – Iridescent soft gold

– Iridescent soft gold Escalet – Shimmering yellow gold

– Shimmering yellow gold Pearl River – Matte terracotta brown

– Matte terracotta brown Sete – Shimmering tangerine

– Shimmering tangerine Avenue of Stars – Metallic warm copper