Hello sweeties!
No joke here, but NARS is popping so many products lately that I can barely keep up blogging about them, how about buying them. NARS Voyageur Eyeshadow Palette are on the spotlight right now. Well until another set of palettes will be bursting through that SEPHORA door. 🙂
I’m pretty sure that if you are a NARS fan you feel pretty blessed right now. Do enjoy all the new products and have fun shopping but I would still like to know if so many launches are indeed a NARS fan’s heaven. 🙂
U.S. Launch Date – Now at ULTA, SEPHORA
NARS Voyageur Palettes Spring 2019
My latest NARS Cosmetics acquisition was NARS Exposed Cheek Palette (review, swatches, makeup look) and I haven’t even finished enjoying it as I already feel behind all these launches.
Well, let’s get to the point here and not waste precious time! A few NARS Voyageur Palettes are available right now online, but the entire collection will be available from 1st March 2019. So if you see anything you like, I hope it’s already available now so you don’t have to wait another week. 🙂
NARS Voyageur Eyeshadow Palettes – New – $32.00
This unique curation of shades inspired by destinations around the globe—in buttery mattes, lustrous satins, and multidimensional glitter formulas—will transport you to a place of uninhibited artistry. The miniature size and lightweight compact allow for portability and convenience while traveling.
The versatile formula can be used as an eyeshadow or liner, applied wet or dry. Its addictive, velvety texture easily blends to create smooth, even color, while delivering rich, long-lasting pigment in one stroke.
Quartz Voyageur Eyeshadow Palette – $32.00 (soon at SEPHORA)
- Deira – Iridescent pink lilac
- Jordaan – Light gold with silver and pink glitter
- Alserkal – Metallic warm plum
- Gold Souk – Deep purple/burgundy
- Fountainbleu – Warm brown with glitter
- Mulberry – True cranberry
Taupe / Suede Voyageur Eyeshadow Palette – New – $32.00
NARS Voyageur Eyeshadow Palette Suede is an eyeshadow palette featuring six shades in a variety of finishes. A unique curation of shades inspired by destinations around the globe-buttery mattes, lustrous satins, and multi-dimensional glitter formulas-transport you to a place of uninhibited artistry.
- Soleil – Shimmering golden bronze
- Jumeirah – Shimmering golden pink
- Condesea – Shimmering dark brown
- Deep Chic – Matte soft grey-brown
- Stilt House – Shimmering rose gold
- Graffiti – Matte deep brown
Copper Voyageur Eyeshadow Palette – New – $32.00 (soon at SEPHORA)
- Bal Harbour – Matte sand
- Ocean Drive – Matte saddle
- Broome – Sparkling warm dark brown
- Yokohama – Golden bronze shimmer
- Cantina – Bright metallic rust
- Pampelonne – Sparkling warm dark brown
Nectar Voyageur Eyeshadow Palette – New – $32.00
- Desert City – Matte apricot
- Chateau – Iridescent soft gold
- Escalet – Shimmering yellow gold
- Pearl River – Matte terracotta brown
- Sete – Shimmering tangerine
- Avenue of Stars – Metallic warm copper