Hello pretties!

Lancome reinvents its Blush Subtil this season and launches new shades.

Subtle Blush reinvents itself and now offers an infinity of possibilities to sublimate and enhance the complexion with ease. There are even more colors to choose from and they are already available in France.

U.S. Launch Date – March 2019 at SEPHORA, Nordstrom

UK / France Launch Date – Now at Lancome France, John Lewis, Lancome UK

Lancome New Blush Subtil for Spring 2019

New shades:

03 Sorbet de Corail

541 Make It Pop

041 Figue Espiègle

351 Blushing Trésor

02 Rose Sable

330 Power Of Joy

Ultra-light and comfortable, its powder texture blends naturally with the skin for a fresh complexion and an instant healthy glow effect, with softness and sensoriality.

A range of bright shades with adjustable intensity, designed to flatter all skin colors and available in 3 different finishes: glitter, iridescent or matte.

Ultra easy to apply, use the new Precision Blush Brush to give your face a boost in one go.