Hello pretties!
Lancome reinvents its Blush Subtil this season and launches new shades.
Subtle Blush reinvents itself and now offers an infinity of possibilities to sublimate and enhance the complexion with ease. There are even more colors to choose from and they are already available in France.
U.S. Launch Date – March 2019 at SEPHORA, Nordstrom
UK / France Launch Date – Now at Lancome France, John Lewis, Lancome UK
Lancome New Blush Subtil for Spring 2019
Blush Subtil – £30.00
New shades:
- 03 Sorbet de Corail
- 541 Make It Pop
- 041 Figue Espiègle
- 351 Blushing Trésor
- 02 Rose Sable
- 330 Power Of Joy
Ultra-light and comfortable, its powder texture blends naturally with the skin for a fresh complexion and an instant healthy glow effect, with softness and sensoriality.
A range of bright shades with adjustable intensity, designed to flatter all skin colors and available in 3 different finishes: glitter, iridescent or matte.
Ultra easy to apply, use the new Precision Blush Brush to give your face a boost in one go.