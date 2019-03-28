Hello beauties!

Meet the new Fenty Beauty Sun Stalkr Bronzer 2019 collection. A new bronzers which gives instant warmth that brings out the right undertones for a sun-soaked glow! Launches next week so check out all the details bellow!

U.S. / UK Launch Date – 5 April 2019 at SEPHORA, Harvey Nichols

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Fenty Beauty Sun Stalkr Bronzer 2019

A post-vacay bronze all year round! This creamy, powder bronzer comes in 8 shades that are blendable and transfer resistant. Choose your favorite shade:

Indasun

Shadybiz

Private Island

Islandting

Bajangyal

Caramel Cutie

Coconaughty

Mocha Mami

Honestly I may skip this launch as I’m waiting for Guerlain Terracotta XXL Summer 2019 Bronzers.

I got my slice of Fenty Beauty products recently with my last purchase of Unlocked Stunna Lip Paint (review, lip swatches) and Wattabrat Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter (review, swatches).

As always Fenty Beauty covers all skin tones and colors so there’s a shade for everyone here. When bronzers are launching this is the sign that you have to seriously get ready for summer. 🙂

Enjoy more photos…