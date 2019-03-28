Home Beauty Armani New Eye Tint 2019
Armani New Eye Tint 2019

March 28, 2019

Hello beauties!

This season Giorgio Armani reinvents its famous Eye Tint product and comes out with a new generation of liquid eyeshadows. Launched for the first time in 2014, in 2019 Armani Eye Tint is reinvented and I’m not talking only about the packaging which looks the same as Lip Magnet.

AVAILABILITY

Europe Launch Date – soon at SEPHORA, Selfridges, Harrods

Armani New Eye Tint 2019

Like I said, apart from the new packaging the new formula promises a sensation of “no make up” combined with an insane pigmentation.

We will have 9 new shades to choose from which will be added to the 15 existing shades. How about a new chrome finish and a matte one? I’m taking both and I can’t wait to try out the new Armani Eye Tint 2019 edition.

I’ve always said that I’m a fan of Armani Lip Magnet lip colors and I bet you’ve already seen that in my past reviews. I like the lightweight formula for my lips but if I can get the same lightweight feel for my eyeshadow, I’ll take it. 🙂

Enjoy more photos…
 
