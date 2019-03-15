Home Beauty Guerlain Summer 2019 Bronzing and Blush Powder Duos
Beauty

Guerlain Summer 2019 Bronzing and Blush Powder Duos

March 15, 2019

Hello beauties!

Brace yourselves for the upcoming Guerlain Summer 2019 Bronzing & Blush Powder Duos. They are beyond beautiful in my opinion and any makeup collector would easily want them to be part of their collection.

AVAILABILITY

U.S. / UK / International Launch Date – May 2019 at Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Sephora, Selfridges, Douglas, Escentual, Harrods

Guerlain Summer 2019 Bronzing and Blush Powder Duos

Last year Guerlain released two similar edition of Terracotta Sahara Jewel and Terracotta Sous Le Palmiers Bronzing and Blush Face Powders.

This year we have a new duo that looks just as beautiful, pairing Terracotta bronzer with a gentle peachy pink blush. Of course there golden leaves and gold decorations embossed on the palette are just an overspray.

They will come packed in the metal cases of XXL size of 25 g / 0.8 oz that we are familiar with. I don’t think the price will change much comparing to last year’s Terracotta Bronzing and Blush Powder edition of £49.00.

I’ll most likely surveil Escentual’s website like a hawk for this Guerlain launch as they always have the best prices for high end products. So if you want to put aside a few pounds, you can always shop with them, not to mention they offer free delivery with £30.00 purchase and they often have 25% discounts. Heaven! 🙂

Which one of these gorgeous Guerlain Summer 2019 Terracotta Bronzing Powders do you favorite? 🙂 It’s a hard choice, I know. 🙂

 

