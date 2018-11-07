Hello sweeties!
Another Holiday 2018 makeup surprise is Estee Lauder Color Portfolio new edition. This huge makeup palette actually contains six eyes and face palettes. Each palette suggests a custom look and features five eyeshadows, a blusher and two lip colors.
Availability
Australia Launch Date – Now at David Jones
Estée Lauder Color Portfolio Palette Holiday 2018
Estée Lauder Color Portfolio Palette – Limited Edition – $130.00 AUD
From Starlet Fever to Hot Tropics, our makeup experts designed 6 custom looks for you to get started. Inspired by the hottest trends, there are endless ways to play with the ultimate in color.
Limited-edition collection set includes:
- 30 Best-Selling Pure Color Envy EyeShadows
- 12 Pure Color Envy Lip Colors
- 6 Pure Color Envy Blushes
Enjoy more photos…
Estee Lauder is a fan of these huge palettes and has bought one out for Christmas for the past couple of years. This is a great way to try different eyeshadows shades and experiment with colour. It does help if nearly all of the shades work well with your colouring.
The only thing I really don’t like is having the lip shades so close to the blushes and eyeshadows. I would have preferred it if the brand gave you a choice of a couple of minis rather that the open lipsticks like this. So easy for the powders to get into the lipsticks.
I hope that these eyeshadows are of good quality and pigmentation too.