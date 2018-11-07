Hello sweeties!

Another Holiday 2018 makeup surprise is Estee Lauder Color Portfolio new edition. This huge makeup palette actually contains six eyes and face palettes. Each palette suggests a custom look and features five eyeshadows, a blusher and two lip colors.

Availability

Australia Launch Date – Now at David Jones

Estée Lauder Color Portfolio Palette Holiday 2018

From Starlet Fever to Hot Tropics, our makeup experts designed 6 custom looks for you to get started. Inspired by the hottest trends, there are endless ways to play with the ultimate in color.

Limited-edition collection set includes:

30 Best-Selling Pure Color Envy EyeShadows

12 Pure Color Envy Lip Colors

6 Pure Color Envy Blushes

Enjoy more photos…

