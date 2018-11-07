Home Beauty Estée Lauder Color Portfolio Palette Holiday 2018
Estée Lauder Color Portfolio Palette Holiday 2018

November 7, 2018

Hello sweeties!

Another Holiday 2018 makeup surprise is Estee Lauder Color Portfolio new edition. This huge makeup palette actually contains six eyes and face palettes. Each palette suggests a custom look and features five eyeshadows, a blusher and two lip colors.

Availability

Australia Launch Date – Now at David Jones

Estée Lauder Color Portfolio Palette – Limited Edition – $130.00 AUD

From Starlet Fever to Hot Tropics, our makeup experts designed 6 custom looks for you to get started. Inspired by the hottest trends, there are endless ways to play with the ultimate in color.

Limited-edition collection set includes:

  • 30 Best-Selling Pure Color Envy EyeShadows
  • 12 Pure Color Envy Lip Colors
  • 6 Pure Color Envy Blushes

Don’t forget to check out the other Estee Lauder Holiday 2018 offers that just became available:

Enjoy more photos…

1 comment
0
1 comment

genevieve November 7, 2018 - 5:40 am

Estee Lauder is a fan of these huge palettes and has bought one out for Christmas for the past couple of years. This is a great way to try different eyeshadows shades and experiment with colour. It does help if nearly all of the shades work well with your colouring.
The only thing I really don’t like is having the lip shades so close to the blushes and eyeshadows. I would have preferred it if the brand gave you a choice of a couple of minis rather that the open lipsticks like this. So easy for the powders to get into the lipsticks.
I hope that these eyeshadows are of good quality and pigmentation too.

Reply

