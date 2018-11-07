Hello beauties!

If you want to treat yourself with a luxurious lip color set this season, Guerlain Kiss KissKiss Mini Lipsticks are worth checking out. Guerlain Kiss Kiss lipsticks are so loved and appreciated all over the world for their formula, texture, great colors and luxurious packaging.

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Saks

UK Launch Date – Now at Escentual

Guerlain KissKiss Mini Lipsticks Holiday 2018 Set

Guerlain KissKiss Mini Lipsticks – Limited Edition – $39.00 / £30.00

This season Guerlain has put together three shades of KissKiss lipsticks in a mini, luxurious packaging. The price is friendly too, considering we are talking Guerlain quality here. I definitely recommend giving these a go, either if you are new to Guerlain lipsticks or a fan for life.

An eternal treasure with a distinctive character, KissKiss is always full of surprises and is now available in a set of 3 miniatures. Its sleek case features infinitely elegant curves.

A tube transformed into a work of art, this sculptural gem is designed like three slender cubes. Simply chic!

In perfect harmony with feminine curves, lips immediately regain their fullness and softness thanks to a unique formula enriched with microspheres, plumped with hyaluronic acid. Meanwhile, Commiphora oil helps smooth the lips’ surface.

The emblematic shades of this timeless chic essential have been revisited to create a range of miniatures.

Shades:

No.344 Sexy Coral : The ultimate coral hue.

: The ultimate coral hue. No.343 Sugar Kiss : A warm pink shade.

: A warm pink shade. No.325 Rouge Kiss: The KISSKISS signature shade, a universally flattering red.

Fragrance

The delicate and subtle “floriental” vanilla fragrance leaves an incomparable mark on KissKiss. The top notes sparkle with a lemon, orange and bergamot accord. The rose and iris heart exudes softness. While vanilla and Tonka bean base notes offer KissKiss a remarkably intense finish.

Ingredients

The formula is enriched with mango butter to guarantee moisture and velvety comfort. Lips immediately regain their fullness and softness thanks to a unique formula enriched with microspheres, plumped with hyaluronic acid. Meanwhile, Commiphora oil helps smooth the lips’ surface

