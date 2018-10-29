Home Beauty Estee Lauder Advent Calendar Holiday 2018
Estee Lauder Advent Calendar Holiday 2018

October 30, 2018

Hello pretties!

The Beauty Countdown is the new Estee Lauder Advent Calendar for Holiday 2018. Is packed with all the beauty essentials in terms of makeup, skincare, hair and fragrance. I mean high end and luxury products for the special price of £150.

Don’t forget about Estee Lauder Blockbuster Holiday 2018 edition which is already available as well. This one retails for only £68 with any fragrance purchase.

Where to buy:

UK – Now at Estee Lauder

Estee Lauder Advent Calendar Holiday 2018

The Limited Edition Beauty Countdown is the ultimate beauty addict’s advent calendar including all your festive skincare must-haves, party makeup and hair essentials, along with exclusive offers all for £150.

Festively presented in a shimmering ruby star, this Limited Edition advent calendar boasts 25 drawers filled with iconic products from some of the world’s leading beauty brands such as Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, Aveda, Bumble and bumble, Darphin, Smashbox, GLAMGLOW and Michael Kors.

The Beauty Countdown includes:

  • Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Recovery Complex II, 7ml
  • Estée Lauder Beautiful Belle, 4ml
  • Estée Lauder Sumptuous Extreme Lash Multiplying Volume Mascara, 2.8ml
  • Estée Lauder Perfectly Clean Triple-Action Cleanser/Toner/Makeup Remover, 45ml
  • Estée Lauder Micro Essence Skin Activating Treatment Lotion, 15ml
  • Clinique Take The Day Off™ Cleansing Cloth
  • Clinique Take The Day Off™ Cleansing Balm, 15ml
  • Clinique Moisture Surge™ Hydrating Supercharged Concentrate, 7ml
  • Origins High-Potency Night-a-Mins™, 15ml
  • Origins GinZing™ Energy-Boosting Gel Moisturizer, 15ml
  • FULL SIZE! MAC Liptensity Lipstick, Fire Roasted, 3.6g
  • MAC Prep + Prime Fix+ Little MAC, 30ml
  • MAC Strobe Cream Little MAC, Pinklite, 30ml
  • Bobbi Brown Smokey Eye Mascara, 3ml
  • Bobbi Brown Vitamin Enriched Face Base, 7ml
  • Aveda Damage Remedy™ Daily Hair Repair, 25ml
  • Aveda Hand Relief, 40ml
  • Aveda Thickening Tonic, 10ml
  • Bumble and bumble Prêt-à-powder, 14g
  • Bumble and bumble Surf Spray, 50ml
  • Darphin Vetiver Aromatic Care Stress Detox Mask, 4ml
  • Smashbox Photo Finish Primerizer, 15ml
  • Smashbox Always On Matte Liquid Lipstick, Babe Alert, 4ml
  • GLAMGLOW GLOWSTARTER™ Mega Illuminating Moisturizer, Nude Glow, 7ml
  • GLAMGLOW SUPERMUD® Clearing Treatment, 15g
  • Michael Kors Wonderlust Eau Fresh, 4ml

