Hello pretties!

The Beauty Countdown is the new Estee Lauder Advent Calendar for Holiday 2018. Is packed with all the beauty essentials in terms of makeup, skincare, hair and fragrance. I mean high end and luxury products for the special price of £150.

Don’t forget about Estee Lauder Blockbuster Holiday 2018 edition which is already available as well. This one retails for only £68 with any fragrance purchase.

Where to buy:

UK – Now at Estee Lauder

Estee Lauder Advent Calendar Holiday 2018

The Limited Edition Beauty Countdown is the ultimate beauty addict’s advent calendar including all your festive skincare must-haves, party makeup and hair essentials, along with exclusive offers all for £150.

Festively presented in a shimmering ruby star, this Limited Edition advent calendar boasts 25 drawers filled with iconic products from some of the world’s leading beauty brands such as Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, Aveda, Bumble and bumble, Darphin, Smashbox, GLAMGLOW and Michael Kors.

The Beauty Countdown includes:

Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Recovery Complex II, 7ml

Estée Lauder Beautiful Belle, 4ml

Estée Lauder Sumptuous Extreme Lash Multiplying Volume Mascara, 2.8ml

Estée Lauder Perfectly Clean Triple-Action Cleanser/Toner/Makeup Remover, 45ml

Estée Lauder Micro Essence Skin Activating Treatment Lotion, 15ml

Clinique Take The Day Off™ Cleansing Cloth

Clinique Take The Day Off™ Cleansing Balm, 15ml

Clinique Moisture Surge™ Hydrating Supercharged Concentrate, 7ml

Origins High-Potency Night-a-Mins™, 15ml

Origins GinZing™ Energy-Boosting Gel Moisturizer, 15ml

FULL SIZE! MAC Liptensity Lipstick, Fire Roasted, 3.6g

MAC Prep + Prime Fix+ Little MAC, 30ml

MAC Strobe Cream Little MAC, Pinklite, 30ml

Bobbi Brown Smokey Eye Mascara, 3ml

Bobbi Brown Vitamin Enriched Face Base, 7ml

Aveda Damage Remedy™ Daily Hair Repair, 25ml

Aveda Hand Relief, 40ml

Aveda Thickening Tonic, 10ml

Bumble and bumble Prêt-à-powder, 14g

Bumble and bumble Surf Spray, 50ml

Darphin Vetiver Aromatic Care Stress Detox Mask, 4ml

Smashbox Photo Finish Primerizer, 15ml

Smashbox Always On Matte Liquid Lipstick, Babe Alert, 4ml

GLAMGLOW GLOWSTARTER™ Mega Illuminating Moisturizer, Nude Glow, 7ml

GLAMGLOW SUPERMUD® Clearing Treatment, 15g

Michael Kors Wonderlust Eau Fresh, 4ml

