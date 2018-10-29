Hello beauties!

Estee Lauder Blockbuster Holiday 2018 edition is available to purchase now. Over the past five years, I purchased every Blockbuster and this one looks irresistible too.

While I already own the lipstick shades that Estee Lauder comes up with every year, I do like the full size of Advanced Night Repair serum. I guess many of you already know the deal with Estee Lauder Blockbuster, but I’ll repeat it for those who are new.

Estee Lauder Blockbuster Holiday 2018

Every year, during the holiday season, Estee Lauder launches The Blockbuster in limited quantities. Inside you will find 11 full-size essentials of makeup and skincare. This could easily be qualified for the perfect gift for you or your loved ones.

You get a great deal for your money and if you want to keep some of the products for yourself you can gift the others. I admit there were Blockbusters editions where I didn’t like the makeup items so much, but the skincare products were all worth it. Not to mention that I’m a fan of the Sumptuous Mascara for years and this is included in every edition.

Estee Lauder Blockbuster 2018 is the biggest, most beautiful collection all in a deluxe train case. The entire set has a £281 value but retails only for £68.00. You can purchase it at this price if you buy any Estee Lauder fragrance or fragrance set.

The 2018 Blockbuster Collection includes:

Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Recovery Complex II (full-size, 30ml)

Pure Color Envy Sculpting EyeShadow Compact in #1 Nude

Pure Color Envy Sculpting EyeShadow Compact in #2 Glow

Pure Color Envy Sculpting EyeShadow Compact in #3 Glam

Sumptuous Extreme Lash Multiplying Volume Mascara in shade Extreme Black (full-size, 8ml)

Pure Color Envy Lipsticks in shades Rebellious Rose, Powerful and Envious (full-size, each 3.5g)

Pure Color Envy Sculpting Lip Gloss in shade Berry Provocative (full-size, 8ml)

Revitalizing Supreme+ Cell Power Creme (deluxe travel size, 7ml)

Gentle Eye Makeup Remover (full-size, 100ml)

Red Train Case

This year we are also getting an Estee Lauder Advent Calendar which is already available for purchase now. I’ll do a separate post about that one next!

