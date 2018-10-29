Hello beauties!
Estee Lauder Blockbuster Holiday 2018 edition is available to purchase now. Over the past five years, I purchased every Blockbuster and this one looks irresistible too.
While I already own the lipstick shades that Estee Lauder comes up with every year, I do like the full size of Advanced Night Repair serum. I guess many of you already know the deal with Estee Lauder Blockbuster, but I’ll repeat it for those who are new.
Where to buy:
UK – Now at Estee Lauder
Estee Lauder Blockbuster Holiday 2018
Every year, during the holiday season, Estee Lauder launches The Blockbuster in limited quantities. Inside you will find 11 full-size essentials of makeup and skincare. This could easily be qualified for the perfect gift for you or your loved ones.
You get a great deal for your money and if you want to keep some of the products for yourself you can gift the others. I admit there were Blockbusters editions where I didn’t like the makeup items so much, but the skincare products were all worth it. Not to mention that I’m a fan of the Sumptuous Mascara for years and this is included in every edition.
Estee Lauder Blockbuster 2018 is the biggest, most beautiful collection all in a deluxe train case. The entire set has a £281 value but retails only for £68.00. You can purchase it at this price if you buy any Estee Lauder fragrance or fragrance set.
The 2018 Blockbuster Collection includes:
- Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Recovery Complex II (full-size, 30ml)
- Pure Color Envy Sculpting EyeShadow Compact in #1 Nude
- Pure Color Envy Sculpting EyeShadow Compact in #2 Glow
- Pure Color Envy Sculpting EyeShadow Compact in #3 Glam
- Sumptuous Extreme Lash Multiplying Volume Mascara in shade Extreme Black (full-size, 8ml)
- Pure Color Envy Lipsticks in shades Rebellious Rose, Powerful and Envious (full-size, each 3.5g)
- Pure Color Envy Sculpting Lip Gloss in shade Berry Provocative (full-size, 8ml)
- Revitalizing Supreme+ Cell Power Creme (deluxe travel size, 7ml)
- Gentle Eye Makeup Remover (full-size, 100ml)
- Red Train Case
This year we are also getting an Estee Lauder Advent Calendar which is already available for purchase now. I’ll do a separate post about that one next!
