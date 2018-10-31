Home Beauty Estee Lauder Pure Colour Envy Sculpting Lipstick Makeup Gift Set
Estee Lauder Pure Colour Envy Sculpting Lipstick Makeup Gift Set

October 31, 2018

Hello beauties!

You know the Holiday season is about to start when you see great offers everywhere. One of them is Estee Lauder Pure Colour Envy Sculpting Lipstick Makeup Gift Set. I guess we all know that Estee Lauder comes up with amazing gift sets every year. Check out the five lipsticks shades they put together in this set, along with other amazing offers after the jump!

Where to buy:

UK – Now at Debenhams, Estee Lauder, John Lewis

Estée Lauder Pure Colour Envy Sculpting Lipstick Makeup Gift Set

You will find the set for the cheapest price of £48.60 now at Debenhams and John Lewis. While you can still find it on the official Estee Lauder UK website, the price there is £54.00.

Truly, a gift with style, perfectly sculpted lips to envy in 2 finishes. This indulgent collection comes in an exclusive gift box.

Set features:

  • ‘Pure Colour Envy Rebellious Rose’ Sculpting Lipstick 3.5g
  • ‘Pure Colour Envy Dangerous’ Sculpting Lipstick 3.5g
  • ‘Pure Colour Envy Envious’ Sculpting Lipstick 3.5g
  • ‘Pure Colour Envy Candy’ HiLustre Light Sculpting Lipstick 3.5g
  • ‘Pure Colour Envy Plum’ HiLustre Light Sculpting Lipstick 3.5g

All the lipsticks come in full size. Don’t forget to check the other holiday 2018 offers from Estee Lauder. Available now you will find The Blockbuster and the Advent Calendar. Both are pretty good offers and they come in a limited edition so get then while they are hot!

 

