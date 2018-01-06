Hello sweeties!

Keep an eye on the new launch of Pat McGrath Decadence Mothership IV Palette along with new shades of MatteTrance Lipstick later this month. The palette features 10 new shades while the lipsticks come in 10 matte finish colors. Swatches are already available on Instagram.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – 18 January 2018 at Sephora, Pat McGrath

Pat McGrath Decadence Mothership IV Palette, New MatteTrance Lipstick Spring 2018

Decadence Mothership IV Eyeshadow Palette – $125.00 Incite a hedonistic inferno with intense, saturated shades that that jewel the eyes in multidimensional, metallic radiance. This luxurious cream-infused formulation releases beautifully blendable, sensuously smooth pigments that adhere flawlessly to accentuate eyes with captivatingly chromatic color. These shades glide across the eyelids with an emollient-like texture and a sensorial feel. Metallic, pearlized pigments ignite and amplify color for a polished and bright finish. Achieve fully-pigmented, opaque color in just one stroke. Like a vault’s worth of gemstones, this dazzling collection of flawless finishes defines and highlights the eyes, summoning the spirit of baroque bijoux in cosmetic couture. Gold Standard – glistening yellow rich gold

– glistening yellow rich gold Sterling – luminous polished silver

– luminous polished silver Hedonistic – fiery crimson

– fiery crimson Lapis Luxury – frosted multidimensional turquoise

– frosted multidimensional turquoise Blue Blood – deep frosted vermillion

– deep frosted vermillion Inferno – radiant metallic copper

– radiant metallic copper Sinful – platinum gold

– platinum gold Divine Min – frosted grey-brown sheen

– frosted grey-brown sheen Enigma – glittering grey-beige

– glittering grey-beige Underworld – deep metallic matte cerulean