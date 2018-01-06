Home Beauty Pat McGrath Decadence Mothership IV Palette, New MatteTrance Lipstick Spring 2018
Beauty

Pat McGrath Decadence Mothership IV Palette, New MatteTrance Lipstick Spring 2018

January 6, 2018

Hello sweeties!

Keep an eye on the new launch of Pat McGrath Decadence Mothership IV Palette along with new shades of MatteTrance Lipstick later this month. The palette features 10 new shades while the lipsticks come in 10 matte finish colors. Swatches are already available on Instagram.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – 18 January 2018 at Sephora, Pat McGrath

Pat McGrath Decadence Mothership IV Palette, New MatteTrance Lipstick Spring 2018

Decadence Mothership IV Eyeshadow Palette – $125.00

Incite a hedonistic inferno with intense, saturated shades that that jewel the eyes in multidimensional, metallic radiance. This luxurious cream-infused formulation releases beautifully blendable, sensuously smooth pigments that adhere flawlessly to accentuate eyes with captivatingly chromatic color. These shades glide across the eyelids with an emollient-like texture and a sensorial feel. Metallic, pearlized pigments ignite and amplify color for a polished and bright finish. Achieve fully-pigmented, opaque color in just one stroke. Like a vault’s worth of gemstones, this dazzling collection of flawless finishes defines and highlights the eyes, summoning the spirit of baroque bijoux in cosmetic couture.

  • Gold Standard – glistening yellow rich gold
  • Sterling – luminous polished silver
  • Hedonistic – fiery crimson
  • Lapis Luxury – frosted multidimensional turquoise
  • Blue Blood – deep frosted vermillion
  • Inferno – radiant metallic copper
  • Sinful – platinum gold
  • Divine Min – frosted grey-brown sheen
  • Enigma  – glittering grey-beige
  • Underworld – deep metallic matte cerulean

MatteTrance Lipstick – $38.00

  • Peep Show – soft pink peach nude
  • Femmebot – midtone blue pink
  • Soft Core – dirty cool pink
  • Modern Woman – midtone dirty lilac
  • Venus in Furs – dirty rose
  • Candy Flip – midtone coral
  • Polaroid Pink – midtone blue pink
  • Faux Pas – midtone lavender
  • Full Blooded – deep wine
  • Vendetta – dark dirty red

1 comment
0
1 comment

genevieve January 6, 2018 - 4:38 am

Wow – that eyeshadow palette looks really interesting.

Reply

