Hello lovelies!

Finally we have the entire Dior Summer Dune 2021 Collection to look at. After so many sneak peeks that we’ve seen over the past few weeks, along with swatches, it’s time for the collection to be revealed. I would love to know your thoughts!

Join my PATREON PAGE and become a PATRON if you want to support me as an independent content creator. You will unlock access to EXCLUSIVE CONTENT on Upcoming Makeup Releases. All Patrons will have priority in choosing and buying at special prices the products I’m offering for blog sale!

U.S. / UK Launch Date – early April 2021 at Dior US, Dior UK | SELFRIDGES SEPHORA | Nordstrom, Harrods SAKS, Bloomingdale’s, John Lewis, Liberty London

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Dior Summer Dune 2021 Collection

I absolutely love these two gorgeous luminizers. I have some sneak peek photos on Instagram if you want to take a closer look. Hopefully we will see swatches soon.

001 Pink Dune – glittering pearly pink

– glittering pearly pink 002 Peach Dune – elegant, warm pearly gold coral

RELATED: Dior Mineral Nude Glow (01) Blooming Garden Review, Live Swatches, Makeup Look

These are probably the items that everyone will be after and myself included. I’ll be buying and reviewing these but we’ve seen swatches already on Instagram. Take a look and see if you’ll put them on your wishlisht or not. These new Dior Summer 2021 eyeshadow palettes have a gorgeous pattern but when you swatch them the colors are very dupable.

RELATED: Dior Wild Brown (529) 5 Couleurs Couture Eyeshadow Palette Review, Live Swatches, Makeup Look

699 Mirage

759 Dune

091 Black

001 Black / Gold – intense black and gold to dress up your eyes

– intense black and gold to dress up your eyes 002 Blue / Platinum – denim blue and platinum gray that brighten the eyes with a special shine

445 Golden Haze – warm gold like the warmth of the sun

875 Pink Dune – soft pink as a light breeze

715 Coral Glow – soft peach

865 Pink Glow – light baby pink

RELATED: Dior Blooming Bouquet (639) 5 Couleurs Couture Eyeshadow Palette Review, Live Swatches, Makeup Look

110 Golden Hour – sensual nude gold

746 Wild Rose – attractive rosewood

734 Voyage – passionate red

748 Сrepuscule – deep rosewood

323 Nude Dessert – sensual warm nude

648 Mirage – coral like the light of the sun

023 Shimmer Bronze – shining pink bronze as the sun shines on your lips

323 Dune – sandy nude

648 Mirage – vivid coral

748 Hasard – mysterious rosewood

996 Desert Nights – intense dark blue