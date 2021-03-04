Hello lovelies!
Finally we have the entire Dior Summer Dune 2021 Collection to look at. After so many sneak peeks that we’ve seen over the past few weeks, along with swatches, it’s time for the collection to be revealed. I would love to know your thoughts!
U.S. / UK Launch Date – early April 2021 at Dior US, Dior UK | SELFRIDGES SEPHORA | Nordstrom, Harrods SAKS, Bloomingdale’s, John Lewis, Liberty London
Dior Summer Dune 2021 Collection
Diorskin Mineral Nude Luminizer – Limited Edition
I absolutely love these two gorgeous luminizers. I have some sneak peek photos on Instagram if you want to take a closer look. Hopefully we will see swatches soon.
- 001 Pink Dune – glittering pearly pink
- 002 Peach Dune – elegant, warm pearly gold coral
Dior 5 Couleurs Eyeshadow Palette – Limited Edition
These are probably the items that everyone will be after and myself included. I’ll be buying and reviewing these but we’ve seen swatches already on Instagram. Take a look and see if you’ll put them on your wishlisht or not. These new Dior Summer 2021 eyeshadow palettes have a gorgeous pattern but when you swatch them the colors are very dupable.
- 699 Mirage
- 759 Dune
Dior Diorshow Iconic Overcurl Waterproof Mascara – Limited Edition
- 091 Black
Dior Diorshow Color Graphist – Limited Edition
- 001 Black / Gold – intense black and gold to dress up your eyes
- 002 Blue / Platinum – denim blue and platinum gray that brighten the eyes with a special shine
Dior Stick Glow – Limited Edition
- 445 Golden Haze – warm gold like the warmth of the sun
- 875 Pink Dune – soft pink as a light breeze
- 715 Coral Glow – soft peach
- 865 Pink Glow – light baby pink
Dior Addict Stellar Gloss – Limited Edition
- 110 Golden Hour – sensual nude gold
- 746 Wild Rose – attractive rosewood
Dior Rouge Dior Graphist – Limited Edition
- 734 Voyage – passionate red
- 748 Сrepuscule – deep rosewood
Dior Addict Lacquer Stick – Limited Edition
- 323 Nude Dessert – sensual warm nude
- 648 Mirage – coral like the light of the sun
Dior Addict Lip Maximizer – Limited Edition
- 023 Shimmer Bronze – shining pink bronze as the sun shines on your lips
Dior Vernis – Limited Edition
- 323 Dune – sandy nude
- 648 Mirage – vivid coral
- 748 Hasard – mysterious rosewood
- 996 Desert Nights – intense dark blue