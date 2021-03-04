Hello lovelies!

Let’s take a first look at Givenchy Love Padlock Spring Summer 2021 Collection. To be honest I have deja-vu vibes when I see the illuminating powder. We get new glosses for which I have lip swatches right after the jump!

U.S. / UK Launch Date – May 2021 at SELFRIDGES SEPHORA | Nordstrom, Harrods SAKS, Bloomingdale’s, John Lewis, Liberty London

Givenchy Love Padlock Spring Summer 2021 Collection

The inspiration for this new Givenchy Love Padlock Collection comes from the keys that lover pray for eternal love. They develop metal-colored items such as a gold, silver and bronze. Limited Edition lip gloss is the center of attention which tells us “the more you stack, the more wet and glossy” the effect will be on your lips.

The popular Gloss Interdit will be available in three shades with the metal shade as the main focus.

No.21 Golden Blaze : Glittering shimmer gold with yellow pearls.

No.22 Silver Haze : Glittering shimmer silver with delicate silver pearls.

No.23 Fearless Bronze: Glittering shimmer bronze with rich bronze pearls.



Take a look at these swatches and the glossy and wet look effect of the lips.

Givenchy Teint Couture Shimmer Powder – £38.00

The warm pink color gives a bright skin impression and gives a slightly uplifting look. It’s so light that you’ll forget you’re wearing it, and the more you layer it, the more brilliant it becomes, giving your skin a beautiful, glossy look.

I actually reviewed Givenchy Teint Couture Shimmer Powder 002 last year if you want to have a look. Basically the color is different but the formula and texture is the same.