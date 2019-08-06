Home Beauty Dior Special Edition Fall 2019 Makeup Items
Beauty

Dior Special Edition Fall 2019 Makeup Items

August 7, 2019

Affiliate Links

Hello sweeties!

As you Dior Power Look Fall 2019 Makeup Collection is on the counters but there are still more items to be launched in the upcoming weeks. I’m presenting you Dior Special Edition Fall 2019 makeup items. These are just a few Dior limited edition makeup products that will be available in advance at Isetan Shinjuku store.

AVAILABILITY

Japan Launch Date – Pre-Sale from 7-13 August | 23 August 2019 official launch | shop Dior at SEPHORA, Escentual, Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom, Harrods, Selfridges , Feel Unique, Net-a-Porter , Harvey Nichols

 

Dior Special Edition Fall 2019 Makeup Items

5 Couleurs Eyeshadow Palette – £48.00

An icon of the Dior look and a concentration of expertise in terms of colour and visual effects, the 5 Couleurs palette is reinvented. More creative than ever, with stronger pigments and richer effects, it allows women to explore every facet of colour and express every aspect of their personality. With the 5 Couleurs palette, self-expression is unlimited, creativity is unleashed and colour is more audacious than ever.

  • No.507 Mollycoddle (Limited Edition)

RELATED: Dior Rouge Dior Ultra Liquid Lipstick Fall 2019 Collection

Rouge Blush – Limited Edition – £36.00

  • No.458

Dior Rouge Ultra Care Liquid Lipstick

  • No.559
  • No.975

RELATED: Dior Happy 2020 Holiday 2019 Makeup Collection

Dior Vernis – Limited Edition – £22.00

  • No.985 Pine Cone
SHOP THE LATEST IN BEAUTY


0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Bobbi Brown University Lip and Eye Palettes Summer...

May 11, 2016

MAC Melon Amber Lights Summer Look

June 17, 2014

Essence Spring 2013 Permanent Makeup Collection (Part 2)...

January 17, 2013

Max Factor Summer 2014 Makeup Collection

June 27, 2014

MustaeV Skin Eyeshadow Review, Swatches, Photos

September 16, 2016

Jill Stuart Summer 2017 Blooming Dew Collection

March 20, 2017

Kinetics Nude and Natural Nail Polishes – Review...

May 14, 2013

Too Faced Stardust by Vegas Nay for Fall...

July 30, 2015

MAC Brooke Shields Fall 2014 Collection

August 10, 2014

Kinetics Jackpot Nail Polish – Review, Swatches &...

December 17, 2013

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.