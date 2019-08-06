Hello sweeties!

As you Dior Power Look Fall 2019 Makeup Collection is on the counters but there are still more items to be launched in the upcoming weeks. I’m presenting you Dior Special Edition Fall 2019 makeup items. These are just a few Dior limited edition makeup products that will be available in advance at Isetan Shinjuku store.

Japan Launch Date – Pre-Sale from 7-13 August | 23 August 2019 official launch | shop Dior at SEPHORA, Escentual, Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom, Harrods, Selfridges , Feel Unique, Net-a-Porter , Harvey Nichols

Dior Special Edition Fall 2019 Makeup Items

5 Couleurs Eyeshadow Palette – £48.00

An icon of the Dior look and a concentration of expertise in terms of colour and visual effects, the 5 Couleurs palette is reinvented. More creative than ever, with stronger pigments and richer effects, it allows women to explore every facet of colour and express every aspect of their personality. With the 5 Couleurs palette, self-expression is unlimited, creativity is unleashed and colour is more audacious than ever.

No.507 Mollycoddle (Limited Edition)

Rouge Blush – Limited Edition – £36.00

No.458

Dior Rouge Ultra Care Liquid Lipstick

No.559

No.975

Dior Vernis – Limited Edition – £22.00

No.985 Pine Cone