Tom Ford Skincare Available Now! Luxury skincare is it worth the price?

August 6, 2019

Hello beauties!

We get to see the first two products of Tom Ford Skincare range. Brace yourselves as the prices are not easy to digest, as we are talking about luxury skincare here. Do you consider the ingredients from Tom Ford skincare products are worth the splurge? Do you think they are so efficient that will justify the price? I’m really curious to read your thoughts and like always you can DM privately on Instagram or sent me an email. 🙂

AVAILABILITY

U.S. Launch Date – Now at SAKS

 

Tom Ford Skincare

Tom Ford Research Crème Concentrate – New – $450.00

A hydrating, ultra-rich cream that feels feather-light on skin. It cocoons dehydrated skin with an immediate sense of comfort. The cream melts into skin, infusing it with luminosity and radiance for an energized appearance. Skin is recharged and visibly renewed, while the appearance of lines and wrinkles is diminished.

Tom Ford Research features potent concentrations of White Porcelain Cacao, Caffeine, and Gyokuro for their complementary efficacies to help promote energized, healthy-looking skin.

A hydrating cream that cocoons skin with an immediate sense of comfort. Skin is energized and radiant, while lines and wrinkles are visibly diminished.

Tom Ford Research Serum Concentrate – New – $350.00

A luxurious, highly potent serum that absorbs instantly into skin to visibly enhance texture, tone, and luminosity. The Serum Concentrate immediately jumpstarts tired looking skin, helping it to absorb and retain moisture.

The appearance of pores, lines, and wrinkles is diminished while skin’s healthy radiance and visible resiliency are renewed.

A highly potent serum that visibly enhances texture, tone, and luminosity. Skin looks energized and pores, lines, and wrinkles are visibly diminished.

