I bought these Dior Rouge Dior Ultra Care Liquid Lipsticks along with Rouge Dior Ultra Care back in Summer right just when they launched. I bought them online from Escentual taking advantage of a 20% SALE they had a time. Having bought them online the colors didn’t turn out how I was expecting them to be in real life so I can’t say I wore them that much but I did wear them enough to be able to review them.

U.S. / UK Launch Date – Now at SEPHORA, Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom, Harrods, Selfridges , Feel Unique, Net-a-Porter , Harvey Nichols

Dior Rouge Dior Ultra Care Liquid Lipsticks Review

Dior Rouge Dior Ultra Care Liquid Lipsticks ($38.00 / £30.00 / €37.00) are available in 22 shades and represent a new liquid lipstick formula infused with flower oil for ultra lipcare.

The Packaging

I bought the shades No.860 Flirt and No.750 Blossom which came in a luxurious frosted glass tube with the iconic Dior-red lid and silver detailing. The packaging is already a Dior signature but what I really liked, was the petal-shaped applicator which picks up enough product to color your lips in a single swipe without dipping it in again. The sharp and precise tip allows you precise application and is perfect to line your cupid’s bow (even to create a crisp line) or easily get into the inner corners of your lips.

I felt the applicator was inspired and looking very much like the one from Armani Lip Magnet as it has a small reservoir where the product gets deposit so you’ll get the perfect amount of product on every application.

The Formula

Dior Rouge Dior Ultra Care Liquid Lipsticks come in two finishes: matte and petal velvet. Both shades that I got have the petal velvet finish which is a satin finish. The flower oil formula is also a new one, combining natural-origin camelina, sweet almond oil and shea butter.

I do feel this trio is the one giving that creamy, feather-like texture which feel like a second skin. Basically you won’t feel them on the lips at all and is easy to forget you are wearing any lipstick at all sometimes. 🙂

They are floral scented but not that much noticeable when you apply the lipstick on your lips.

Dior Rouge Dior Ultra Care Liquid Lipsticks Swatches

These are the two Dior Ultra Care Liquid Lipsticks swatched in a single layer. As you can see the colors are rich, pigmented but they don’t look fully matte. You have to give these shades some time to dry down but even so you’ll still notice for this petal velvet finish a very subtle shimmer running throughout.

I’m starting to like this new concept of a matte finish with a different twist and a formula that doesn’t dry out the lips. To be honest I was never a fan of a flat matte lipstick who may look great in the beginning but slowly kills your lips throughout the wear. Especially since they are pain to wear during the cold season.

Dior Rouge Dior Ultra Care Liquid Lipsticks Shade by Shade Review

Dior Rouge Dior Ultra Care Liquid Lipstick in No.750 Blossom is a medium-deep pinkish nude with soft purple and warm undertones, bits of gold shimmer and a satin finish. This color looks very elegant on the lips and may be the ideal rosy nude for someone with medium or darker skin.

I didn’t find it so flattering on me to be honest so that’s why I wore it only a few times. I placed the order online without seeing this color in person first so I was expecting a more pinkish shade.



It had a good color payoff, almost opaque in a single layer and with a creamy, lightweight formula. The application went on easily while the formula didn’t sink into my lip lines. It takes a while for this color to dry to a satin finish and not a flat matte where you can still notice the soft shimmer up close.

I liked the feature-like finish and the fact that you could still feel creaminess hours after applying it. It doesn’t dry out the lips and it lasted on me for about 8 hours while also having lunch or dinner. The colors fades away a bit after I had a meal, but not dramatically so I didn’t need to touch up.

Dior Rouge Dior Ultra Care Liquid Lipstick in 860 Flirt is a deep red with cool undertone and a satin finish. It had amazing pigmentation and color coverage, being fully opaque in a single layer.

This is a beautiful color, a classy red with a twist which will look good on everyone but to be honest when I choose this shade I was expecting something else. From the promo photos and shade description I was expecting more of a purple-fuchsia deep color. I was really surprised to see it looks red actually and quite dark on me. Beautiful none the less, very elegant, posh and classy color but not what I was expecting.

It has the same creamy and lightweight formula with that hard to dry satin like finish. It doesn’t sink into lip lines and it glides evenly and easily across the lips leaving a comfortable, second skin like sensation behind.

It wore well on me for over 8 hours (even after I had a meal) without feeling drying at all. The color leaves a stain behind which lingered on my lips for a few more hours but I didn’t mind and just applied a lip balm or colorless lip gloss so I’ll prolong the soft pink look.

Dior Rouge Dior Ultra Care Liquid Lipsticks Makeup Looks

I’m wearing Dior Ultra Care Liquid Lipstick in No.860 Flirt and as you can see it looks more like a deep red rather than a purply-fuchsia which is what I was expecting from it.

These photos were taken in a natural light, not on a sunny day though, but indoors the red looks more bright and vivid.

Here I am wearing No.750 Blossom shade of Rouge Dior Ultra Care Liquid lipstick which looks quite natural and suitable for everyday look, but again was not the shade I was aiming for when I placed my order.

Dior Rouge Dior Ultra Care Liquid Lipsticks Review Pigmentation 9.5

Texture 10

Application 10

Longevity 9.5

Packaging 9.5 9.7 Average Score