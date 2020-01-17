Hello beauties!
MAC Loud and Clear Collection for Spring 2020 appears as new and fresh with a variety of products in a limited transparent, frost-like packaging. Until it hits counters in February you have time to get your wishlist ready. Personally I’m only after two products from this entire collection.
MAC Loud and Clear Spring 2020 Collection
Extra Dimension Skinfinish – Limited Edition
- Postmodernist Peach – warm peachy gold
- Hot Damn-Oiselle D’Avignon – shimmering rose gold
Eyeshadow – Limited Edition
- Paint by Umber – orange coral
- Keep Stijl – dirty rose colored pink
- Back to Surreality – yellow-toned nude
- Bougie Babe – reddish brown
- Trompe L’OL – soft beige
- Omega – soft muted beige
Lipglass – Limited Edition
- Painted Lady – pink coral with yellow undertone
- Voyeur-is-me – dirty rose
- Heart Heist – light warm pink
- Deco-a-Go-Go – pale yellow nude
- Female Gaze – bright orange with yellow and gold mother of pearl
