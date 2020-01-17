Home Beauty MAC Loud and Clear Spring 2020 Collection
Beauty

MAC Loud and Clear Spring 2020 Collection

January 17, 2020

Hello beauties!

MAC Loud and Clear Collection for Spring 2020 appears as new and fresh with a variety of products in a limited transparent, frost-like packaging. Until it hits counters in February you have time to get your wishlist ready. Personally I’m only after two products from this entire collection.

Don’t forget to access my PATREON PAGE if you want to support me as an independent blogger and Chicprofile, but also to get the latest scoops on Upcoming Spring Summer 2020 makeup collections before anyone else. I post exclusive content only for my Patrons! 🙂

AVAILABILITY

U.S. / UK Launch Date – Now at Nordstrom, MAC , Neiman Marcus, Sephora, Cult Beauty, Net-a-Porter, Harvey Nichols, Escentual, MAC UK, SelfridgesHarrods

 

MAC Loud and Clear Spring 2020 Collection

Extra Dimension Skinfinish – Limited Edition

  • Postmodernist Peach – warm peachy gold
  • Hot Damn-Oiselle D’Avignon – shimmering rose gold

Eyeshadow – Limited Edition

  • Paint by Umber – orange coral
  • Keep Stijl – dirty rose colored pink
  • Back to Surreality – yellow-toned nude
  • Bougie Babe – reddish brown
  • Trompe L’OL – soft beige
  • Omega – soft muted beige

RELATED: MAC Double Gleam Extra Dimension Skinfinish Lunar New Year 2020 Review

Lipglass – Limited Edition

  • Painted Lady – pink coral with yellow undertone
  • Voyeur-is-me – dirty rose
  • Heart Heist – light warm pink
  • Deco-a-Go-Go – pale yellow nude
  • Female Gaze – bright orange with yellow and gold mother of pearl

RELATED: MAC Now & Zen 9 x Eyeshadow Palette Lunar New Year 2020 Review

