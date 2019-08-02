Hello beauties!

Givenchy Le Rouge Night Noir Lipstick is part of a special Fall 2019 makeup collection but it looks quite dashing to me. It comes available in six sheer and sparkling colors that will compliment all skin tones. The dramatic result is as audacious as the couture design of the lipstick’s sparkling case.

U.S. Launch Date – Now at SAKS

Givenchy Le Rouge Night Noir Lipstick Collection Fall 2019

Le Rouge Night Noir lipstick coats the lips in a flawless color, veiled in sparkling black for a sheer, glittery finish. The formula blends the comforting effect of Acmella oleracea flowers with the properties of hyaluronic acid spheres.

The soft texture glides effortlessly onto the lips, delivering a sparkling color. From deep berries to luxurious golds, there is a lipstick shade for every person, skintone and moment. Le Rouge Night Noir lipstick is adorned with a sparkling case inspired by the couture codes of Givenchy.

The case is a special tribute to the first Fashion Week collection by Clare Waight Keller which bares the same name. Le Rouge Night Noir lipstick is available in 6 shades, each with a black veil of glitter, illuminating the lips in warm and mysterious colors.

Shades:

01 Night in Light-Black Berry with Multi-Color Glitter

02 Night in Red-Dark Red with Red Glitter

03 Night in Gold-Brown with Gold Glitter

04 Night in Blue-Indigo with Blue Glitter

05 Night in Plum-Plum Purple with Purple Glitter

06 Night in Grey-Purplish Grey with Pink and Silver Glitter