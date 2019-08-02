Home Beauty Givenchy Le Rouge Night Noir Lipstick Collection Fall 2019
Beauty

Givenchy Le Rouge Night Noir Lipstick Collection Fall 2019

August 2, 2019

Hello beauties!

Givenchy Le Rouge Night Noir Lipstick is part of a special Fall 2019 makeup collection but it looks quite dashing to me. It comes available in six sheer and sparkling colors that will compliment all skin tones. The dramatic result is as audacious as the couture design of the lipstick’s sparkling case.

AVAILABILITY

U.S. Launch Date – Now at SAKS

 

Givenchy Le Rouge Night Noir Lipstick Collection Fall 2019

Le Rouge Night Noir Lipstick – New – $38.00

Le Rouge Night Noir lipstick coats the lips in a flawless color, veiled in sparkling black for a sheer, glittery finish. The formula blends the comforting effect of Acmella oleracea flowers with the properties of hyaluronic acid spheres.

RELATED: Givenchy Sepia Fall 2019 Makeup Collection

 

 

The soft texture glides effortlessly onto the lips, delivering a sparkling color. From deep berries to luxurious golds, there is a lipstick shade for every person, skintone and moment. Le Rouge Night Noir lipstick is adorned with a sparkling case inspired by the couture codes of Givenchy.

The case is a special tribute to the first Fashion Week collection by Clare Waight Keller which bares the same name. Le Rouge Night Noir lipstick is available in 6 shades, each with a black veil of glitter, illuminating the lips in warm and mysterious colors.

RELATED: Givenchy Holiday 2019 Makeup Collection

Shades:

  • 01 Night in Light-Black Berry with Multi-Color Glitter
  • 02 Night in Red-Dark Red with Red Glitter
  • 03 Night in Gold-Brown with Gold Glitter
  • 04 Night in Blue-Indigo with Blue Glitter
  • 05 Night in Plum-Plum Purple with Purple Glitter
  • 06 Night in Grey-Purplish Grey with Pink and Silver Glitter

 

SHOP THE POST


1
