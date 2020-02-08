Home Beauty Dior Garden of Light Spring 2020 Collection
Beauty

Dior Garden of Light Spring 2020 Collection

February 8, 2020

Affiliate Links

Hello beauties!

I’m keeping my fingers crossed so that Dior Garden of Light Spring 2020 Collection will make its way to UK. At least in the past two Springs since I’ve been in London, I did see Diorsnow Makeup Collection everytime at Selfridges. Maybe this year will be the same. I just want the powder compact, nothing more. 🙂

Don’t forget to access my PATREON PAGE if you want to support me as an independent blogger and Chicprofile, but also to get the latest scoops on Upcoming Makeup collections before anyone else. I post exclusive content only for my Patrons! 🙂

AVAILABILITY

Asia Launch Date – 14 February 2020 | U.S. / UK Launch Date – TBA – Shop Dior at SEPHORA, Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom, Harrods, Selfridges , Feel Unique, Net-a-Porter , Harvey Nichols

Dior Garden of Light Spring 2020 Collection

Diorskin Mineral Nude Luminizer Powder – Limited Edition

  • 012 Blushing Light

I only want this product from the entire collection and I admit is only because of the ginkgo leaf pattern on the palette. I’m pretty sure this will be suitable only for fair and light skin tones, just like all the other Diorsnow luminizers or powders have been.

RELATED: Dior Diorsnow Spring Coral Blush’n’Bloom Review, Swatches, Photos

5 Couleurs Eyeshadow Palette – Limited Edition

  • 717 Gleam

RELATED: Dior Sweeten 5 Couleurs Eyeshadow Palette Review, Swatches, Photos

Lip Maximizer

  • 018 Pink Sakura

RELATED: Dior Forever Skin Correct Concealer Spring 2020

You can see SWATCHES of Dior Garden of Light 2020 Collection on my Instagram. Just make sure to swipe left for more photos!

 

 

SHOP THE POST


0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Essence Miami Roller Girl Collection for Summer 2012...

June 15, 2012

Orly Shine Nail Lacquer – Review, Swatches &...

August 24, 2013

MAC Spring 2017 Make-up Art Cosmetics Collection

January 5, 2017

YSL Rouge Pur Couture The Slim Matte Lipstick...

September 27, 2018

Catrice Doll’s Collection for Spring 2015

February 13, 2015

Chanel Summer 2013 L’ete Papillon de Chanel Collection...

March 19, 2013

Laura Mercier Summer 2013 Longwear Creme Eye Pencil...

May 30, 2013

Kinetics Rich nail polish from the Change It...

May 6, 2010

MAC Spellbinder Shadows Swatches for Fall Winter 2016

June 15, 2016

Make Up Factory Trend Colors Collection – Fall...

September 1, 2010

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.