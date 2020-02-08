Hello beauties!

I’m keeping my fingers crossed so that Dior Garden of Light Spring 2020 Collection will make its way to UK. At least in the past two Springs since I’ve been in London, I did see Diorsnow Makeup Collection everytime at Selfridges. Maybe this year will be the same. I just want the powder compact, nothing more. 🙂

Asia Launch Date – 14 February 2020 | U.S. / UK Launch Date – TBA – Shop Dior at SEPHORA, Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom, Harrods, Selfridges , Feel Unique, Net-a-Porter , Harvey Nichols

Dior Garden of Light Spring 2020 Collection

Diorskin Mineral Nude Luminizer Powder – Limited Edition

012 Blushing Light

I only want this product from the entire collection and I admit is only because of the ginkgo leaf pattern on the palette. I’m pretty sure this will be suitable only for fair and light skin tones, just like all the other Diorsnow luminizers or powders have been.

5 Couleurs Eyeshadow Palette – Limited Edition

717 Gleam

Lip Maximizer

018 Pink Sakura

