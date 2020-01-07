Hello sweeties!

While I was browsing SEPHORA earlier today I stumbled upon the new line of Dior Forever Skin Correct Concealers that just launched for Spring 2020. This new concealer collection launched so quietly as I haven’t seen anyone mentioning it. Considering is already available for purchase I would have expected more exposure to be honest!

Don’t forget to access my PATREON PAGE if you want to support me as an independent blogger and Chicprofile, but also to get the latest scoops on Upcoming 2020 makeup collections before anyone else. I post exclusive content only for my Patrons!

U.S. / UK Launch Date – Now at SEPHORA | soon at Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom, Harrods, Selfridges , Feel Unique, Net-a-Porter , Harvey Nichols

Dior Forever Skin Correct Concealer Spring 2020

This concealer—with up to 24-hour wear—hides under-eye circles, redness, and imperfections without settling into facial lines. Enriched with wild pansy extract, this skin-caring formula helps smooth, moisturize, and improve complexion. Available in a wide range of 28 shades and multiple undertones.

For me the Dior Forever range signifies full coverage with a comfortable formula and still a quite natural finish. To match the famous Dior Forever Undercover Foundation (review, swatches) range we get now the new Forever Skin Correct concealer.

Shades:

00 Universal

0N Neutral

0,5N Neutral

1N Neutral

1W Warm

1CR Cool Rosy

1,5N Neutral

2N Neutral

2W Warm

2CR Cool Rosy

2WP Warm Peach

2WO Warm Olive

2,5N Neutral

One of my all time favorite concealers that I still use to this day is Dior Diorskin Forever Undercover Concealer (review, swatches) which I’ve repurchased a few times and now I’m almost finishing the tube again.

3N Neutral

3W Warm

3CR Cool Rosy

3WP Warm Peach

3WO Warm Olive

3C Cool

3,5N Neutral

I do think the new Dior Forever Skin Correct formula slightly resembles Diorskin Forever Undercover Concealer but I’m curious to know how the coverage is going to be.

4N Neutral

4W Warm

4WO Warm Olive

4,5N Neutral

5N Neutral

6N Neutral

6,5N Neutral

7N Neutral

8N Neutral

9N Neutral