Hello beauties!

Givenchy Edition Couture Spring 2020 Collection is a 20 years anniversary release which features three limited edition items. First we have L’Interdit fragrance, followed by Prisme Libre Loose Powder and Rouge Givenchy Lipstick in a fiery red shade.

U.S. / UK Launch Date – Now at Neiman Marcus | March 2020 at SAKS Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Sephora, Selfridges, Cult Beauty, Net-a-Porter, Harvey Nichols, Escentual, Harrods

Givenchy Edition Couture Spring 2020 Collection

Prism Libre” is a long-selling loose powder that combines the calculated four different colors to produce an exquisite finish that cannot be represented by a single color. Shade No.1 Mousseline Pastel, which will be released this time, is popular as it combines blue, white, purple, and green shades which play in harmony.

The exclusive package, printed with delicate black lace, also features a special signature engraved by Maison’s founder, Uber de Givenchy.

Iconic shade No. 1 Mousseline Pastel is a universal translucent color correcting and setting powder that contains:

A pearlescent white hue that captures light

A green hue that corrects redness

A blue hue to balance dullness

A purple hue to brighten sallowness.

Rouge Givenchy has a reputation for making all women look beautiful. This time it comes in shade No.306 Carmin Escarpin, a fiery and elegant red with a finish soft as a petal.

Cult favorite shade 306 Carmin Escarpin is exclusively available in a limited-edition silver case with a black lace pattern; a true fashion accessory to complete your look. As a timeless symbol of elegance, refinement, and femininity, lace was so dear to Hubert de Givenchy and continues to inspire the House’s designs today. The signature of Hubert graces the lipstick bullet as a seal of tribute to his legacy.

L’Interdit Couture Edition EDP – Limited Edition

Last but not least is the popular fragrance “L’Interdit Eau De Parfum Couture Edition” that represents the Maison Givenchy. You can enjoy the harmony of the “forbidden combination” of elegant white flower notes blending orange flowers and jasmine with dark and rough underground notes like vetiver and patchouli.

The limited design features black lace throughout the bottle, dressed up in an elegant atmosphere. It is developed in 50ml that can be easily stored in a bag.