Home Beauty Estee Lauder Bronze Goddess Summer 2020 Collection Available Now
Beauty

Estee Lauder Bronze Goddess Summer 2020 Collection Available Now

February 8, 2020

Affiliate Links

Hello beauties!

Today while I was browsing winter clothes for a trip home, where the snow is queen, I stumble upong Estee Lauder Bronze Goddess Summer 2020 Collection. Yes, the Summer came earlier in some countries apparently as the collection already launched. 🙂

Don’t forget to access my PATREON PAGE if you want to support me as an independent blogger and Chicprofile, but also to get the latest scoops on Upcoming Makeup collections before anyone else. I post exclusive content only for my Patrons! 🙂

AVAILABILITY

U.S. / UK Launch Date – Now at Nordstrom | soon at
SEPHORA, Neiman Marcus, Harrods, Selfridges , Feel Unique, Net-a-Porter , Harvey Nichols

Estee Lauder Bronze Goddess Summer 2020 Collection

Bronze Goddess Azur The Summer Look Eyeshadow Palette – Limited Edition – $55.00

A limited-edition eyeshadow palette filled with nine silky shades in matte and shimmer finishes.

These hues help emphasize, customize and dramatize your eyes.

Shades include:

  • 1 Risqué (matte)
  • 2 Soleil (shimmer)
  • 3 Nudité (matte)
  • 4 Verdant (shimmer)
  • 5 Haute Blanc (matte)
  • 6 Azur (shimmer)
  • 7 Bronzée (matte)
  • 8 Mediterranée (shimmer)
  • 9 Exposé (shimmer)

Highlighting Powder Gelee – Limited Edition – $45.00

A limited-edition illuminator with a seductive pearl finish that delivers the soft sheen of endless summer to your skin.

  • Heatwave (Repromote)
  • Modern Mercury (Repromote)
  • Solar Crush (Repromote)

All these shades are repromote so I’ll skip them because I bought them already as part of a past collection. Check out my full review!

RELATED: Estee Lauder Heat Wave, Solar Crush, Mirage Illuminating Powder Gelee Reviews, Swatches, Photos

Bronze Goddess Crème de Soleil Decadent Smoothing Body Crème – Limited Edition – $55.00

A super luxurious body crème that drenches skin in moisture and the alluring, velvety scent of Bronze Goddess.

This skin-rejuvenating formula softens, smoothes and leaves skin more supple with a blend of natural oils and skin-loving ingredients. It is infused with caffeine, sodium hyaluronate and blurring optics to deliver a healthier, more youthful appearance to your skin.

Bronze Goddess Azur EDT  – Limited Edition – $68.00

This radiant scent transports you directly to endless beaches, warm sands and sun-filled summers. From the start, a luxurious citrus signature comes to light with an invigorating blend of notes of Sicilian lemon, Italian bergamot and Calabrian mandarin, recalling the aroma of a majestic Mediterranean garden infused with the salty air of the nearby sea.

A sublime and luxurious floral experience emerges from the heart, with notes of neroli bigarade and orange flower absolute glimmering with the scent of fig. Signature notes of coconut milk and glowing musks ground the scent and are further embellished by ambrox and cedarwood.

Notes:

  • Top: Sicilian lemon, Italian bergamot, Calabrian mandarin.
  • Middle: Moroccan orange flower absolute, neroli bigarade petals, fig nectar.
  • Base: coconut milk, musk, cedarwood, ambrox.
SHOP THE POST


0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

MAC Venomous Villains Makeup Collection for Fall 2010...

July 2, 2010

Senna Summer 2013 Sunglow Collection – Preview, Photos...

August 4, 2013

Isadora SunKissed 2016 Summer Collection

June 14, 2016

Lee Stafford Rainbow Shine Wand Review, Photos

October 25, 2017

HUDA BEAUTY Festive Red Glitter Lip Tin Holiday...

November 17, 2018

MAC Haute and Naughty Lash Mascara for Fall...

July 1, 2010

Laura Mercier Un Ete a Ibiza Summer 2015...

April 16, 2015

Smashbox Summer 2013 Heat Wave Collection – Official...

March 14, 2013

MAC Office Hours Collection for Fall 2012 –...

September 3, 2012

Estee Lauder Pure Color Envy Sculpting Gloss Spring...

December 19, 2015

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.