Today while I was browsing winter clothes for a trip home, where the snow is queen, I stumble upong Estee Lauder Bronze Goddess Summer 2020 Collection. Yes, the Summer came earlier in some countries apparently as the collection already launched. 🙂

Estee Lauder Bronze Goddess Summer 2020 Collection

A limited-edition eyeshadow palette filled with nine silky shades in matte and shimmer finishes.

These hues help emphasize, customize and dramatize your eyes.

Shades include:

1 Risqué (matte)

2 Soleil (shimmer)

3 Nudité (matte)

4 Verdant (shimmer)

5 Haute Blanc (matte)

6 Azur (shimmer)

7 Bronzée (matte)

8 Mediterranée (shimmer)

9 Exposé (shimmer)

A limited-edition illuminator with a seductive pearl finish that delivers the soft sheen of endless summer to your skin.

Heatwave (Repromote)

Modern Mercury (Repromote)

Solar Crush (Repromote)

All these shades are repromote so I’ll skip them because I bought them already as part of a past collection. Check out my full review!

A super luxurious body crème that drenches skin in moisture and the alluring, velvety scent of Bronze Goddess.

This skin-rejuvenating formula softens, smoothes and leaves skin more supple with a blend of natural oils and skin-loving ingredients. It is infused with caffeine, sodium hyaluronate and blurring optics to deliver a healthier, more youthful appearance to your skin.

This radiant scent transports you directly to endless beaches, warm sands and sun-filled summers. From the start, a luxurious citrus signature comes to light with an invigorating blend of notes of Sicilian lemon, Italian bergamot and Calabrian mandarin, recalling the aroma of a majestic Mediterranean garden infused with the salty air of the nearby sea.

A sublime and luxurious floral experience emerges from the heart, with notes of neroli bigarade and orange flower absolute glimmering with the scent of fig. Signature notes of coconut milk and glowing musks ground the scent and are further embellished by ambrox and cedarwood.

Notes:

Top: Sicilian lemon, Italian bergamot, Calabrian mandarin.

Middle: Moroccan orange flower absolute, neroli bigarade petals, fig nectar.

Base: coconut milk, musk, cedarwood, ambrox.