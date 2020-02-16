Home Beauty Laura Mercier Caviar Stick Eye Colour Summer 2020 Shades
Beauty

Laura Mercier Caviar Stick Eye Colour Summer 2020 Shades

February 16, 2020

Affiliate Links

Hello sweeties!

New shades of Laura Mercier Caviar Stick Eye Colour will drop soon as part of Laura Mercier Summer 2020 Collection. I know these are a cult favorites and so many of you are going to be excited for this launch.

Don’t forget to access my PATREON PAGE if you want to support me as an independent blogger and Chicprofile, but also to get the latest scoops on Upcoming Makeup collections before anyone else. I post exclusive content only for my Patrons!

AVAILABILITY

U.S. / UK Launch Date – mid April 2020 at Nordstrom Neiman Marcus Bloomingdales, Saks, Liberty London, Selfridges, Feel Unique, John Lewis, Harrods

Laura Mercier Caviar Stick Eye Colour Summer 2020 Shades

Caviar Stick Eye Colour – New Shades – $29.00

This extremely versatile cream eyeshadow stick delivers effortless application, intense, buildable color and up to 12-hour wear. Pigment-rich shades in creamy shimmer and matte finishes glide seamlessly onto the lids, staying crease and transfer-resistant.

RELATED: Laura Mercier Face Illuminators for Spring 2020

The luxe formulation gives you plenty of time to smudge, blend, line, fill or define, so you can effortlessly create any look.

Shades:

  • 36: Deep Red Purple
  • 37: White Pearl
  • 38: Rich Gold
  • 39: Soft Brown

  • 40: Nude peach
  • 41: Terracotta Brown (Limited Edition)
  • 2008: Plum Brown
  • 2009: Magenta pink

  • 2010: Dark Plum
  • 2011: Turquoise
  • 2012: Royal Blue
  • 2013: Light yellow
SHOP THE LATEST


0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Essence Nauti Girl Summer 2015 Collection

May 21, 2015

Guerlain Sun Celebration Collection for Summer 2014

March 20, 2014

Victoria’s Secret Runway Ready Collection Holiday 2013

December 10, 2013

MAC Fabulous Felines Burmese Beauty Collection for Fall...

July 21, 2010

Sparkle Gold Makeup Look

January 4, 2013

La Prairie Cellular Radiance Emulsion SPF 30 for...

July 2, 2010

Max Factor Caroline Barnes Colour Elixir Gloss Nude...

February 16, 2014

Essence Summer 2013 Guerilla Gardening Collection – Official...

April 2, 2013

Anastasia Beverly Hills Riviera Summer 2019 Collection

February 28, 2019

Flirty Makeup Look for Spring using MustaeV Eyeshadows

February 14, 2014

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.