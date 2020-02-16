Hello sweeties!

New shades of Laura Mercier Caviar Stick Eye Colour will drop soon as part of Laura Mercier Summer 2020 Collection. I know these are a cult favorites and so many of you are going to be excited for this launch.

U.S. / UK Launch Date – mid April 2020 at Nordstrom Neiman Marcus Bloomingdales, Saks, Liberty London, Selfridges, Feel Unique, John Lewis, Harrods

Laura Mercier Caviar Stick Eye Colour Summer 2020 Shades

This extremely versatile cream eyeshadow stick delivers effortless application, intense, buildable color and up to 12-hour wear. Pigment-rich shades in creamy shimmer and matte finishes glide seamlessly onto the lids, staying crease and transfer-resistant.

The luxe formulation gives you plenty of time to smudge, blend, line, fill or define, so you can effortlessly create any look.

Shades:

36: Deep Red Purple



37: White Pearl



38: Rich Gold



39: Soft Brown

40: Nude peach



41: Terracotta Brown (Limited Edition)



2008: Plum Brown



2009: Magenta pink

2010: Dark Plum



2011: Turquoise



2012: Royal Blue



2013: Light yellow