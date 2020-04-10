Home Beauty Chanel Summer 2020 New Shades of Rouge Coco Flash & Le Vernis
Beauty

Chanel Summer 2020 New Shades of Rouge Coco Flash & Le Vernis

April 10, 2020

Hello lovelies!

New shades of Chanel Summer 2020 Rouge Coco Flash have just dropped so if you are a fan of this lipstick line which provides a pigmented color with a super balmy and glossy finish then keep on reading.

Don’t forget to access my PATREON PAGE if you want to support me as an independent blogger and Chicprofile, but also to get the latest scoops on Upcoming Makeup collections before anyone else. I post exclusive content only for my Patrons!

AVAILABILITY

U.S / UK Launch Date – NOW at Chanel, soon at Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Sephora, Saks, Bergdorf Goodman, Selfridges, Net-a-Porter, Harvey Nichols, Escentual, Harrods

 

Chanel Summer 2020 New Shades of Rouge Coco Flash

Rouge Coco Flash – New Shades – $38.00

The intensely pigmented formula features an innovative blend of oils to moisturize and glide smoothly onto lips. All in an innovative ROUGE COCO case, reinvented with a transparent cap so you can easily choose your shade.

Shades:

  • No.116 Easy
  • No.118 Freeze
  • No.122 Play
  • No.124 Vibrant
  • No.126 Swing
  • No.128 Mood
  • No.138 Feel
  • No.142 Crush
  • No.144 Move
  • No.146 Dazzle
  • No.148 Lively
  • No.152 Insaisissable

RELATED: Chanel Desir Rouge Coco Flash Review, Swatches, Makeup Look

Le Vernis – $28.00

Shades:

  • No.167 Ballerina
  • No.753 Melody
  • No.755 Harmony
  • No. 759 Energy
  • No.761 Vibration
  • No.763 Rhythm

RELATED: Chanel Vibrant Pink (808) Rouge Allure Ink Fusion Review, Photos, Swatches




