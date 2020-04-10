Chanel Summer 2020 New Shades of Rouge Coco Flash & Le Vernis

Hello lovelies!

New shades of Chanel Summer 2020 Rouge Coco Flash have just dropped so if you are a fan of this lipstick line which provides a pigmented color with a super balmy and glossy finish then keep on reading.

U.S / UK Launch Date – NOW at Chanel, soon at Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Sephora, Saks, Bergdorf Goodman, Selfridges, Net-a-Porter, Harvey Nichols, Escentual, Harrods

Chanel Summer 2020 New Shades of Rouge Coco Flash

The intensely pigmented formula features an innovative blend of oils to moisturize and glide smoothly onto lips. All in an innovative ROUGE COCO case, reinvented with a transparent cap so you can easily choose your shade.

Shades:

No.116 Easy

No.118 Freeze

No.122 Play

No.124 Vibrant

No.126 Swing

No.128 Mood

No.138 Feel

No.142 Crush

No.144 Move

No.146 Dazzle

No.148 Lively

No.152 Insaisissable

No.167 Ballerina

No.753 Melody

No.755 Harmony

No. 759 Energy

No.761 Vibration

No.763 Rhythm

