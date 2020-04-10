Chanel Summer 2020 New Shades of Rouge Coco Flash & Le Vernis

Hello lovelies!
New shades of Chanel Summer 2020 Rouge Coco Flash have just dropped so if you are a fan of this lipstick line which provides a pigmented color with a super balmy and glossy finish then keep on reading.
U.S / UK Launch Date – NOW at Chanel, soon at Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Sephora, Saks, Bergdorf Goodman, Selfridges, Net-a-Porter, Harvey Nichols, Escentual, Harrods
Chanel Summer 2020 New Shades of Rouge Coco Flash
Rouge Coco Flash – New Shades – $38.00
The intensely pigmented formula features an innovative blend of oils to moisturize and glide smoothly onto lips. All in an innovative ROUGE COCO case, reinvented with a transparent cap so you can easily choose your shade.
Shades:
- No.116 Easy
- No.118 Freeze
- No.122 Play
- No.124 Vibrant
- No.126 Swing
- No.128 Mood
- No.138 Feel
- No.142 Crush
- No.144 Move
- No.146 Dazzle
- No.148 Lively
- No.152 Insaisissable
Le Vernis – $28.00
Shades:
- No.167 Ballerina
- No.753 Melody
- No.755 Harmony
- No. 759 Energy
- No.761 Vibration
- No.763 Rhythm
