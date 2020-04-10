Hello beauties!

Over the past few years I’ve really enjoyed using luxury lip balms such as Lancome, YSL and Estee Lauder so the new of Lancome L’Absolu Mademoiselle Lip Balm Summer 2020 hitting counters was a joy.

U.S. / UK Launch Date – Now at SEPHORA, Lancome, ULTA, soon Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Saks, Bergdorf Goodman, Selfridges, Net-a-Porter, Harvey Nichols, Escentual, Harrods

Lancome L’Absolu Mademoiselle Lip Balm Summer 2020

I finished my Lancome L’Absolu Lip Balm last year and I really enjoyed using it and always keep it in my purse so I could re-apply whenever needed. That one was a colorless lip balm which provided so much needed hydration but I’m looking forward for some soft shades of the new Lancome L’Absolu Mademoiselle Lip Balms.

A tinted lip balm that glides on like water, leaving lips feeling minty, cool, comfortable, and extra kissable.

Nurturing and moisturizing, this glacial-like lip balm glides on like water and refreshes like ice, leaving lips feeling soft and smooth and looking dewy, plumper, and fuller. This balm is emollient-rich (including pro-xylane) and is infused with macadamia oil, peppermint oil, and rose extract. It’s also designed for all skin tones.

Shades:

1 Mint Fresh Blue

2 Ice Cold Pink

3 Plumpink

4 Dewy Orange

5 Fancy Fuchsia

6 Cosy Cranberry

7 Bouncy Beige

8 Blush Me Up

9 Coral Cocooning

Benefits:

Leaves lips feeling hydrated, soft and smooth.

Lips look dewy, plumper and fuller.

Infused with macadamia oil, peppermint oil and rose extract.

Lip tints are emollient-rich and include pro-xylane.

Available in two finishes (opaline and shimmer.)

Fragrant in comforting vanilla and cooling mint.

Suitable for all skin tones, and skin types.